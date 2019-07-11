Saudi royal: ‘This dog must be killed’

The rarely photographed Princess Hassa bint Salman is the sister of Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Picture: AFP.

The sister of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and de facto leader allegedly told her bodyguard "this dog must be killed" after a row with a tradie.

The workman also alleged he was forced to lick the Princess' feet following a row.

Princess Hassa bint Salman is being tried in Paris, despite the fact she is not in France, on charges of complicity to violence with a weapon and complicity to kidnap.

Ashraf Eid has said the incident occurred in 2016 when he was working on repairs to the Princess' luxury apartment located in Paris' swanky Ave Foch.

While fixing a broken basin in the toilet Mr Eid said he took a photograph on his mobile phone so he could ensure he placed various items back where they had been previously, reported the BBC.

But a disagreement then occurred when Princess Hassa approached the bathroom.

It's alleged the Princess suspected him of wanting to sell the images he took on his phone, which included one of her in the mirror.

The Princess' lawyer Emmanuel Moyle told Reuters, Saudi law prohibits taking any image of the Princess' in order to protect her privacy. Indeed, there are very few images of the Princess and there are even some doubts that those that do exist are of her at all.

Mr Moyle said she was a victim of false allegations. "The Princess is a caring, humble, approachable and cultured woman," he said.

But that's not how Mr Eid sees it. He said when the Princess entered the room, she soon called for her bodyguard Rani Saïdi who proceeded to attack and detain him.

Mr Saïdi is also on trial charged with armed violence, theft and holding someone against their will. He has rejected the accusations against him and said the Princess never order him to be violent.

According to French reports, quoted by the BBC, Mr Eid claimed Princess Hassa said: "This dog must be killed, he doesn't deserve to live. You'll see how you speak to a Princess, how you speak to the royal family."

The alleged incident occurred in the princess’ swanky Paris home. Picture: iStock Paris Stroll, John Corbett, Escape

In court documents, Mr Eid further claimed the bodyguard tied his hands, punched and kicked him and, at one stage, forced him to kiss the princess' feet.

Mr Saïdi disputes this. "When I heard the Princess shouting for help, I got there and saw them grasping the phone with their hands," he told the court on Tuesday.

"I seized (him) and overpowered him, I didn't know what he was after," he said, according to AFP.

Mr Eid was released after several hours without his phone which was later destroyed.

Emmanuel Moyne, the Lawyer of Saudi Princess Hassa bint Salman, said she had offered to appear via video link but French authorities turned down the request. Picture: AP Photo/Michel Euler.

An international arrest warrant for the Princess was issued in late 2017 which, the Princess has said, has forced her to remain in Saudi Arabia.

Her lawyer said she offered to appear via video link but the French authorities had refused the request.

Mr Eid was also not at the hearing meaning only the bodyguard, Mr Saïdi, was present.

Princess Hassa is the sister of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Since 2017, he has effectively been the leader of the repressive, oil-rich Middle Eastern state.

He initially won plaudits for some loosening of the country's restrictive laws, including allowing women to drive.

But the suspected assassination of journalist and Saudi Arabian dissident Jamal Khashoggi at the country's Istanbul consulate in October last year, has led to international criticism of the regime.