Saunders in for fight at World Rowing Championships

GUNNING FOR GOLD: Leah Saunders (right) with her Australian teammates at a previous world championships.

GUNNING FOR GOLD: Leah Saunders (right) with her Australian teammates at a previous world championships. Rowing Australia

ROWING: Maclean rowing product Leah Saunders has received a setback with her Australian women's eight rowing team after missing out on top spot in the opening heat of the 2019 World Rowing Championships.

Saunders' crew was drawn in lane two in their opening heat in Austria and needed a win to secure an A-final berth and avoid the repechage.

The crew of Saunders, Jacinta Edmunds, Bronwyn Cox, Georgie Rowe, Rosie Popa, Annabelle Mcintyre, Jessica Morrison, Molly Goodman and coxswain James Rook had a difficult heat going against some top crews in Russia, USA, Romania, Netherlands and Denmark.

Reigning world champions USA were the fastest out of the start with Australia in close contention.

USA took a marginal lead at the halfway mark but Australia remained close behind their competitors in second place.

With only one A-final place up for the taking, USA held on to their lead to cross first, with the Australians just 2.36 seconds behind them in second place.

Team coxswain James Rook said his crew was focused on the task ahead despite having to qualify through the repechage.

"We know that we have what it takes to be up the top,” Rook said.

"There's a lot of good crews, but we've got to keep focusing on what we can control inside in the gunwale of our boat, and look to execute the best race we can.

"We can't really do much more than that, the result will take care of itself after we get the process right.”

In heat two, New Zealand stole the show with a lightning fast race time of 6:04.630, almost three seconds faster than the USA and edging out their dangerous British, Chinese and Canadian competitors.

As a result, Australia will next take on the United Kingdom, Russia, Romania and China in the repechage that will take place at 9.43pm AEST tomorrow night.