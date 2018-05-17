Menu
Picture: iStock
Offbeat

Sausage dogs maul mum of two to death

17th May 2018 11:35 AM

A mum-of-two has been mauled to death by a pack of seven tiny sausage dogs, according to reports.

Tracy Garcia, 52, was reportedly attacked and killed by her neighbour's pets in Ardmore, Oklahoma, on May 10.

When cops arrived at the grisly scene, they say they were forced to shoot one of the animals dead after it charged at them, KXII reports.

Tracy Garcia, 52, was killed. Picture: The Sun
Tracy Garcia, 52, was killed. Picture: The Sun

 

Dogs euthanised

The other six animals were taken away to be put down at the owner's request.

Vets at the animal shelter where they were euthanised described the animals as "very short-legged dogs".

None had legs longer than an adult human hand or weighed more than 18kg.

Six of the dogs are said to have been around a year old, while one - believed to be their mother - was about three.

"Standard dachshund"

They were all described as dachshund-terrier or dachshund-border collie mixes.

Ardmore Animal Shelter's euthanasia technician Amanda Dinwiddie told local media: "A predominant breed in these dogs is definitely standard dachshund.

"They have really noticeable characteristics like their knobby legs, knees, very short legged dogs and their coats."

No arrests

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant told KTEN: "This is a bad situation, a very unfortunate situation.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victims. This is just a bad deal all the way around."

Authorities are waiting for autopsy reports and assessing other evidence as part of their investigation.

No arrests have been made in connection with Ms Garcia's tragic death.

This article first appeared on The Sun and has been re-published with full permission.

