Savage toll of vicious dog attacks - 29 hurt, 10 pets killed

19th Nov 2018 10:29 AM | Updated: 11:26 AM
TWENTY-nine people injured and 10 family pets killed - that is the savage toll of Noosa's 74 recorded dog attacks since January this year.

This represents 55 per cent increase above the entire 2017 tally which saw 41 dog attacks, according to council local laws manager Phil Amson.

In one incident a woman's cat was mauled to death in her living room by a dog that escaped from a house several streets away.

In other incidents a man riding a bicycle was attacked by a dog that escaped from a nearby property, while another dog mauled and killed nine pet chickens, and a woman was knocked over and her small dog mauled by a large dog that escaped through a gate.

That dog and five others were surrendered and destroyed by council following attacks.

The spike in attacks means council officers will now take a zero-tolerance approach to irresponsible pet owners in the wake of the spike in attacks - the most Noosa has seen annually for many years.

Mr Amson said residents need to take responsibility for their dogs or risk hefty fines, prosecution or potentially the removal of the offending dog.

"Every one of the 74 dog attacks reported this year could have been prevented if the owners had showed the appropriate level of responsibility and properly supervised their dogs or maintained their property to prevent their pets escaping," Mr Amson said.

"It's all too easy just to say sorry if your dog attacks someone or another animal, but really owners need to be better than that and prevent the attack in the first place," Mr Amson said.

Fines for dog attacks range from $261 to $2610.

