FIT AND FIRING: Stablehand Scott Kelly with Savanna Jeune, which will run in today's Clarence Coast Motors Maiden Plate (1215m).
Horses

Savanna Jeune back racing after Grafton Bridge bolt scare

Kathryn Lewis
by
17th May 2019 12:00 PM
MDN PLATE: A runaway horse may not be ideal on the racing track, but after a close shave last year Savanna Jeune is ready to hit the ground running.

After "getting away” from her float on the Grafton Bridge a few months ago, Savanna Jeune has proved to be a spirited runner.

Trainer Dwayne Schmidt said the four-year-old suffered cuts and abrasions on a trip to a race but decided the run wasn't for her and made a getaway.

He said the mare was quickly contained but it was a close shave.

"She nearly got over the bridge,” he said.

It has been quite a spell for the horse after taking two second places at Kempsey and Lismore last year but she has now been off the track since August.

Schmidt said the runaway mare is now "fully recovered” and "ready to go” in the Clarence Coast Motors Maiden Plate (1215m) today.

Drawing an inside barrier will work in favour of Savanna Jeune, as she is not quite at "100 per cent race fitness”.

"She's still a little bit under race fitness, but she is as fit as I can have her without being race fit,” he said.

Jockey Matthew Paget will be riding her to the finish line, Schmidt said Paget knows the mare "pretty well” and think the team will work well together.

"He'll stick with her and the owners are quite happy with it,” he said.

Schmidt will also be hoping to see another solid run from in-form four-year-old Anacreon, with the mare set to jump from barrier 10 in today's Ulmarra Chip-in Cup June 8 Class 1 & Maiden Plate (2230m).

clarence river jockey club crjc dwayne schmidt
Grafton Daily Examiner

