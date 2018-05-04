Save almost $100 instantly on car insurance
NEVER, ever just pay an insurance renewal notice.
If you do it's sheer madness.
And I'll tell you why.
Last month a whopping big branch landed smack, bang in the middle of my car while it was parked in my driveway.
I was away for the weekend so my friendly neighbours decided to lend a helping hand and lifted the almighty big branch off my car.
With all my evidence gone except for a massive big dent in my bonnet, I got home, thanked my neighbours and quickly rang my insurer.
To cut a long story short, I took the car into the assessor and it was all smooth sailing, pay the $600 excess and bingo, a new bonnet and side panels for my car.
Very few questions asked.
It was very painless and I was left a happy little camper and now have a car that looks in mint condition again.
But all good things do come to an end.
Just this month I received my annual premium renewal notice and as expected my premium would go up.
And the only way I could work this out was by digging out my old paperwork and tapping out some simple numbers - my annual premium had jumped from $707 to $797.
But never in a million years did I expect it to jump by a whopping 12 per cent.
What a rip off.
I jumped on the phone to my insurer and demanded an explanation as to why my premium had shot up by so much.
And the explanation was a whole lot of waffle, I'd made a claim recently and yes premiums often rise so there you go.
This wasn't good enough, I asked what they could do for me or I was out of there.
If they didn't drop my premium renewal I told them I'd be better off letting my renewal expire and then signing up again as a new customer and getting the discount for being a newbie through the front door.
The woman on the other end of the blower could tell I was getting a little hot under the collar and said she knew exactly how I felt as she's a consumer too.
And within about 30 seconds she had some good news to tell me.
She said she had to dig deep but she could give me a "discretionary discount" which she couldn't explain how it was calculated but my premium would substantially drop.
It would fall to $704 - lower than last year's premium - on the spot.
Just by asking, that's all it took.
A little huffing and puffing and I got what I wanted.
She said she could see I'd been with the insurer a few years and she wanted to look after me.
Bless her.
Moral of the story - always keep your paperwork so you can compare your premium hikes year on year and don't ever auto review.
Always demand a better deal because it often pays off.