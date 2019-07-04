Savers lose out as cash rate plummets

Experts are warning savers to shop around for better deals as interest rates continue to tumble towards zero per cent. Here are the best savings rates you can get right now.

While the Reserve Bank of Australia's move to lower the cash rate on Tuesday to 1 per cent was embraced by borrowers, the same was not felt by savers with cash deposits.

Latest analysis of bank savings accounts by financial comparison website Mozo found 63 at-call savings rates have reduced since the June rate cut by an average fall of 0.24 percentage points.

And more falls are expected on the back of this week's consecutive cash rate move.

Mozo's spokeswoman Kirsty Lamont said the situation was dire for savers.

"Savings rates are being crunched to the ground," she said.

"It's not a question of if the banks will pass through the July RBA rate but when.

"They have cut home loan rates by an average of 0.20 percentage points so if they don't cut savings rates by a similar amount their net profit margins will suffer."

Mozo's database shows some of the country's biggest banks are paying as little as 0.3 per cent interest on savings accounts.

Savers are continuing to get hit by falling interest rates on their money kept in the bank.

Ms Lamont urged shoppers to hunt around for better deals - Mozo's database found highest ongoing maximum interest rates for savers is being offered by Bank of Queensland at 2.75 per cent - 1.17 per cent higher than the average.

While falling rates are bad for savers, landlords could save them money through lower investment loan costs.

For renters it should result in no rental increases anytime soon.

A couple who have just purchased an investment property and signed up to a home loan. Picture: iStock.

While for job seekers, the aim of the RBA cut was to help reduce unemployment which has recently risen slightly to 5.2 per cent.

Commsec senior economist Ryan Felsman said savers continued to chase yield and many were looking beyond keeping their cash in the bank.

"Banks are in a position where their margins are impacted by falling interest rates and like all businesses they are trying to preserve some profitability," he said.

"This can result in reducing savings rates on term deposits.

"Self-funded retirees obviously rely on cash as part of their broader asset allocation or diversification … what we are seeing is a chase for yield in the sharemarket."

Mr Felsman said if you are in a retirement phase you should have exposure to conservative asset classes such as bank deposits and bonds.

The Australian sharemarket was up by 17 per cent at the end of the June which was the strongest start to the year since 1992.

TOP 1-YEAR TERM DEPOSIT RATES

Qudos Bank, 2.5 per cent.

Firstmac, 2.5 per cent.

QBANK, 2.35 per cent.

Bank First, 2.3 per cent.

Source: Mozo.com.au, based on $10,000 in savings.

TOP 3-YEAR TERM DEPOSIT RATES

Qudos Bank, 2.5 per cent.

QBANK, 2.45 per cent.

Bank First, 2.3 per cent.

Gateway Bank, 2.3 per cent.

Police Bank, 2.3 per cent.

Source: Mozo.com.au, based on $10,000 in savings.

TOP SAVINGS RATES

Bank of Queensland, Fast Tracker Saver Account, 2.75 per cent.

Endeavour Mutual Bank, Lifestyle Account, 2.75 per cent.

ME, Online Savings Account, 2.6 per cent.

MOVE Bank, Bonus Saver, 2.6 per cent.

MyState Bank, Bonus Saver Account, 2.6 per cent.

UBank, USaver with Ultra Transaction Account, 2.6 per cent.

Source: Mozo.com.au, based on $10,000 in savings, these come with strict terms and conditions so please check them.