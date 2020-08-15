Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Director of Community Services for Yamba Rotary Gayle Doe with Angourie resident Imelda Jennings putting a new automatic defibrillator at Spooky's Beach.
Director of Community Services for Yamba Rotary Gayle Doe with Angourie resident Imelda Jennings putting a new automatic defibrillator at Spooky's Beach.
News

Saving lives one heartbeat at a time

Adam Hourigan
15th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ANGOURIE resident Imelda Jennings placed a new 24-hour defibrillator in its new home at Spooky's Beach, and was happy that residents were now able to better help people on the area's remote beaches.

"We've got these surf beaches which often are remote, so if we can do this ourselves it gives us a better advantage," she said.

The defibrillator was purchased by the Yamba Rotary Club, and was the tenth they had installed, bringing the total to 37 in the area.

>>> RELATED: Yamba Rotary's defibrillator heart start

Yamba Rotary director of community services Gayle Doe, who spearheaded the project four years ago, said they been able to better identify where the defibrillators were in the town.

"Many of them are locked up in businesses … and these ones are 24 hours a day which is a bonus," she said.

"We've installed signage that shows were they are so they can be used.

"The one we've installed in Coldstream has been used three times - twice it said it didn't need to shock, but we've had one taken down to the beach and used," she said.

The new unit was sourced through local paramedic Adam Jarrett and his business Resqmed, who gave a demonstration to the small group of locals who came out to see the defibrillator installed.

"The hardest thing to do with (the defibrillator), the second hardest thing is todo what you're told," he said.

Mr Jarrett demonstrated the automatic defibrillator (see video), and emphasised the advantage the machine gave to a person giving correct compressions.

"If used in conjunction with correct compressions, (the defibrillator) will increase the chances of them living by four times," he said.

Ms Doe said that Rotary had plans to install more defibrillators in the area, including one half way down the Yamba Rockwall near the T-piece.

angourie clarence health coastal views defibrillators spookys beach
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It’s time to call for a National ‘National Day’ Day

        Premium Content It’s time to call for a National ‘National Day’ Day

        Offbeat We’re sure you do a pretty good job, while alas, as in any industry, others - not to mention names, let’s just call her Karen – may not.

        Woman ‘haunted’ by horrific crash that killed her husband

        Premium Content Woman ‘haunted’ by horrific crash that killed her husband

        News Kirsty Stephenson urges help for Westpac Rescue Helicopter

        GALLERY: Lots of giggles at Play N Yarn

        Premium Content GALLERY: Lots of giggles at Play N Yarn

        Community The morning playgroup provided a chance for the young ones to socialise while...

        Wounded Redmen searching for answers in Casino

        Premium Content Wounded Redmen searching for answers in Casino

        Rugby Union Injury-plagued Grafton travel to struggling Casino Bulls in an all important...