Saving money and lives for 10 years

PARTY TIME: Volunteers get together to celebrate the 10th birthday of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter op shop in South Grafton. Adam Hourigan

THERE'S been plenty of savings to be had at the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service op shop in South Grafton and it has helped to save countless lives.

Yesterday it was time to celebrate, as they marked 10 years of operation in the South Grafton shop.

Even though there was cake and celebrations, it didn't stop rows of shoppers having a look through the racks of bargains.

It was half-price Tuesday, after all.

"It's hard to imagine what the shop was before we moved in when you see it now,” Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter regional marketing manager Zeke Huish said.

"But believe it or not, it's turned over $1 million in second-hand goods, which is not only good for the community but all the money goes back to the helicopter.”

Mr Huish said it took a lot of man hours to run the op shop, with volunteers working all the shifts six days a week.

"We have between 40-50 who help run the shop and to reach 10 years everyone's absolutely delighted,” he said.

Kay Strong, who has volunteered for the whole decade at the op shop, said the goods and building had improved over the years.

"Back in the day it could be really hot but now it's all been lined and changed for the better and it's helped bring a lot of new people in,” she said.

"The helicopter is such a focus for a lot of people because you never know when it's going to be your turn.”

Ms Strong said the most popular items were toys and clothing, as well as books, CDs and kitchen items.

"And Tuesday is half-price day, so it's always a busy day,” she said.

There have been lots of items that have come through the shop that even many of the staff couldn't identify.

"Especially the kitchen items, we just leave them out so the customers can identify it.”

Ms Strong said it was all part of the huge variety of items they had at the shop - "we've even got two horse saddles out the back” - and their regular shoppers were part of what kept her volunteering.

"I've really enjoyed the friendships with not only the people who work here but the people who shop here,” she said. "You get your regular people and just have a chat and it's just lovely.

"That and it's well-run and a fabulous place to be.”

Mr Huish said donations of all sorts of items were welcome at the shop, as well as donations to the helicopter.

"The op shops really are a vital part of our community now,” he said.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter op shop is in Through St, South Grafton. It is open Monday to Friday, 9am-4pm, and Saturday, 9am-noon.