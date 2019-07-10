Savvy Ken takes Ramornie Day opener

BY A NOSE: Savvy Ken (inside) narrowly holds out Proud Captain in Race 1 on Ramornie Day.

SAVVY Ken led all the way to win the opening race on Ramornie Handicap day, the $30,000 Abbey Motor Inn Rural Plate Class 6 Showcase (2200m), at Grafton today.

The four-year-old gelding was perfectly rated by Jason Collett and fought on strongly to hold off Proud Captain's late charge.

Clare Cunningham prepares Savvy Ken at Warwick Farm and has now won four times with the four-year-old gelding son of Savabeel from 16 starts.

A winner at Nowra two starts back he was to have been joined in Grafton by stable star Cradle Mountain.

Cunningham was hoping to run Cradle Mountin in the 1200m Ramornie Handicap but opted out, said her proud mother, Julie Cunningham.

"Cradle Mountain drew badly in 18 and the soft track, Clare decided not to start Cradle Mountain," Julie Cunningham said.

"That was very exciting, he did very well," she said of Savvy Ken.

"Jason had a bit of pressure on him too," she laughed of Clare's partner and jockey Jason Collett.

The Kris Lees-trained Proud Captain finished strongly after being handily placed by Jason Taylor.

The John Steinmetz-trained Mushroom Rock was third with Joanne hardy's Real Time Warrior fourth.