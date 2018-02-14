Menu
Sawmill decision deferred by council

Tim Howard
by

A CONTROVERSIAL sawmill causing grief for residents of the Pinnacles, north of Grafton, will be allowed to continue operating while authorities check its credentials.

On Tuesday the Clarence Valley Council's environment planning and community meeting voted to give the mill owners more time to present an amended report to the council to clear up a misunderstanding about future production levels of the mill.

The applicant, Andrew Fletcher, acting for mill owner Jacob Page and his company Raging Red Timber, said a figure of 50,000 cubic metres of planned production was at issue.

"That was a figure in an EIS of possible allowed production and not what was planned in this case,” Mr Fletcher said.

"The level of operation will remain around the current level of 11,500 cubic metres, which includes timber and waste products.”

Tuesday's meeting also showed the opposition to the mill from nearby residents.

Four residents made deputations to the council outlining concerns about noise, safety and damage to the amenity of the area.

The committee voted to defer a decision on the mill's future to allow the applicant to make modifications to the proposal by the end of February.

It also moved to allow the mill to continue operations if it adhered to its original consent conditions from 1998.

