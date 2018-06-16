Sawmill may get go-ahead

An aerial view showing the change in use of the sawmill over time.

An aerial view showing the change in use of the sawmill over time.

FACED with the options of approving or denying the continued use of a sawmill at the Pinncales with the installation of a wood chipper and a 5000-litre diesel tank, Clarence Valley Council appears likely to pick the latter.

At the environment, planning and community meeting on Tuesday, Cr Greg Clancy tried to move that the sawmill's development application be denied, stating that the development was not substantially the same as a DA approved under the Copmanhurst Shire Council.

However, following a foreshadowed motion, Cr Clancy's attempt to block the DA was voted down and the committee meeting voted to recommend it be approved at the council meeting on June 26.

The council received submissions from 32 people over the two notification periods and one petition with 205 signatures in regards to the sawmill, with many concerns raised, including noise, traffic and fire hazards.

At the committee meeting, Graeme Hodges, a Pinnacles resident, made a presentation about the alleged breaches made by the sawmill and the noise pollution it created.

Councillors voted to accept that the development proposed was substantially the same development as approved under the Copmanhurst Shire Council and recommended approval of the application subject to the draft conditions contained in Schedule 1.

Furthermore, noise attenuation measures identified in the NIA (noise barrier) and by the applicant (enclosing the wood chipper and new dust extraction outlet) are to be installed.

Until the applicant can demonstrate that noise mitigation measures are in place and effective, the sawmill is to operate in accordance with timber output as currently approved.