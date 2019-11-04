Sawtell draw first blood in battle of heavyweights

SEASONED CAMPAIGNER: The loss to Sawtell was not the start Doug Harris was after in his first match in charge of Harwood. The Clarence veteran deputised as captain for the North Coast Premier League round two clash at Harwood Oval in the absence of Ben McMahon, who was representing North Coast at the NSW Country Championships in Newcastle.

NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE: Sawtell exacted grand final revenge against Harwood in the first showdown of season 2019-20 between North Coast's two most accomplished club sides.

Looking to assert dominance over their newfound rivals, Harwood batted first on their home turf but for the second week in a row a misfiring top order prevented a highly competitive total being posted.

Sawtell chased down 173 with three wickets in hand and 5.2 overs remaining, leaving the defending premiers reeling without a win after salvaging a tied result against Valleys in round one.

"I guess we know now that with only four teams there's no dilution of the talent pool and all the teams are really strong," Harwood's stand-in skipper Doug Harris said.

"I think it shines through with the fact that two years in a row the boys (Coffs Coast Chargers) are going to the SCG (to play in the Regional Big Bash semi-finals).

Both sides were missing star quality in the top order, including Harwood's regular captain Ben McMahon and Sawtell's Richie and Peter Gallichan representing North Coastal at the McDonalds Country Championships in Newcastle.

But Harris said their absence did not diminish the quality of cricket on display.

"There was still some very good cricket played," he said.

"Sawtell went very hard with the bat from the get-go and 170 on the board wasn't an overly competitive score. Against good teams you need to have them chasing five an over.

"It's only two games and we're not panicking, but that's two games our top order have made starts but nothing with it.

"I can't fault our effort in the field. If I was to be super critical, we're not starting overs and spells very well.

A 64-run sixth wicket partnership between Matt Farrell (34) and Troy Turner (34) saved Harwood from complete disaster. Harris was particularly impressed with Turner, who he labelled a "star in the making".

"He's fantastic," Harris said. "For the second week in a row he came in at a difficult time and really stood up.

"He and Farrell bailed out the top order to get us somewhere at least competitive."

For Sawtell Blake Austin (2 for 26 off 7.1) and Jayden Brown (2 for 28 off 8) provided the early damage with the ball while Harris was impressed by what he saw in his first look at fellow off spinner Trent Dierick (2 for 23 off 8).

"His turn and bounce is phenomenal for an off spinner and he bowled exceptionally well," Harris said.

Valleys also passed their required total with three wickets in hand in the other Premier League fixture played at Rowe Oval in Dorrigo.

Chasing the Northern Districts Rebels total of 9 for 137, a controlled innings of 43 off 46 balls from Aiden Statham steered Valleys towards victory after opening bowlers Nicholas Dosanjh (2 for 34 off 8) and skipper Taj Dosanjh (2 for 39 off 8) created havoc early.

SCOREBOARD

NORTH COAST CRICKET COUNCIL

NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE

Round 2

HARWOOD v SAWTELL

At Harwood Oval

Toss: Harwood

Harwood Innings

N Ensbey c Murphy b Brown 11

HJ Ensbey c Riddoch b Schutt 1

HJ McMahon c Austin b Dierick 24

D Harris c Mitchell b Austin 22

D Causley c Austin b Dierick 18

TN Turner c Mitchell b Brown 34

MJ Farrell lbw Riddoch 34

T Mullins b Austin 0

JT McMahon not out 2

C Lewis c Dierick b Riddoch 0

M Vallette run out (Lewis) 0

Extras (nb 2, w 23, b 1, lb 1) 27

Total: 173

Overs: 39.1

FoW: 1-3(HJ Ensbey) 2-19(N Ensbey) 3-66(HJ McMahon) 4-72(D Harris) 5-101(D Causley) 6-165(TN Turner) 7-166(T Mullins) 8-172(MJ Farrell) 9-172(C Lewis) 10-173(M Vallette)

Bowling: J Targett 3-0-0-27, M Riddoch 1-0-2-4, J Brown 8-1-2-28, B Austin 7.1-2-2-26, S Elder 4-0-0-18, D Schutt 8-0-1-45, T Dierick 8-2-2-23.

Sawtell Innings

T Mitchell c Mullins b Harris 16

B Lewis c H Ensbey b Vallette 14

T Murphy c Turner b Vallette 9

S Elder c H Ensbey b Turner 13

M Riddoch c H Ensbey b J McMahon 36

T Dierick not out 36

W Bailey c Farrell b Causley 35

J Brown b Causley 6

D Schutt not out 9

Extras (w 1) 1

SEVEN wickets for 175

Overs: 34.4

FoW: 1-17(B Lewis) 2-35(T Murphy) 3-39(T Mitchell) 4-64(S Elder) 5-111(M Riddoch) 6-146(W Bailey) 7-157(J Brown)

Bowling: D Harris 5-0-1-22, M Vallette 7-0-2-43, TN Turner 5-1-1-28, HJ Ensbey 6-0-0-25, JT McMahon 7-0-1-32, D Causley 4-0-2-18, C Lewis 0.4-0-0-7.