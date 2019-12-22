Sawtell sting Harwood in fiery Premier League encounter

Harwood’s Ben McMahon during his 66-run innings as Sawtell took on Harwood in their top of the table North Coast Cricket Council Premier League clash.

NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE : Defending premiers Harwood were left looking for answers after a seven-wicket loss to Sawtell at Richardson Park yesterday.

The teams entered the match with one win apiece for the season.

Harwood struggled to get going in windy conditions and the home side took full advantage, holding Harwood to 148 runs off 30.5 overs.

WICKET BALL: Sawtell captain Richie Gallichan watches on as seamer Tyh Murphy sends down a pill which dismissed a Harwood batsman on Saturday.

After a solid innings against Northern Districts Rebels in round 8, opening batsman Mark Ensbey (0) and his side were back to their old ways with another sub-par scoreline.

“We didn’t have a real good start,” Ensbey said.

“The only one to really got going was Ben (McMahon); the scorecard was a bit disappointing.”

McMahon (66) did his best to revive his side from the middle of the order after Ensbey and Doug Harris (4) fell short of their desired innings but the next best from the Clarence club was Nathan Ensbey (25).

Nathan Ensbey in action between Sawtell and Harwood in their top of the table North Coast Cricket Council Premier League clash.

Sawtell’s Blake Austin (2 for 21 off 7.4) and Trent Dierick (2 for 36 off 8) were the standouts for the southern side who shared the wickets among seven of their bowlers.

Looking to turn things around during Sawtell’s chase, Mark Ensbey aid his side could not find any momentum.

“We didn’t have much more luck bowling,” he said.

“The wicket was in good nick, we just didn’t bat well, let them get away early and we just couldn’t peg them back.”

Harwood youngster Hayden Ensbey (1 for 29 off 6) took Sawtell opener Brad Lewis (8) early on.

But top-order batsmen Trent Mitchell (24) and Dierick (37) settled the ship before Alec Baldwin (56 not out) came in to finish the job.

“Hayden and Corey (Lewis) gave it a good go,” Mark Ensbey said.

“Corey bowled really well again after a big performance last week but Hayden had difficulty bowling into the wind.

Action between Sawtell and Harwood in their top of the table North Coast Cricket Council Premier League clash.

“Only a few of the young fellas got hit around a little bit but they took full advantage.”

As Clarence River cricketers took on the sweltering heat, Harwood were battling tough conditions of their own.

“It was really windy bowling down the wicket. “It’s always tougher with the sea breeze,” Mark Ensbey said.

“But like they say, ‘you can’t win them all’.”

Despite a second loss of the season, Harwood remain at the top of the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League ladder heading into 2020.

The first fixture of the new year will be a return to Richardson Park to face Sawtell in the first of the two-day games for the season.

“That’s the first of three straight match days down there,” Mark Ensbey said.

Ben McMahon in action between Sawtell and Harwood in their top of the table North Coast Cricket Council Premier League clash.

“We obviously like the two- day format, we’re good at settling into the longer games but heading back down there, you never know what’s going to happen.

“It will be interesting to see how everyone's going after the Christmas break.”

In the other Premier League match for round 9, Valleys travelled north to take on Northern Districts Rebels at the High Street Playing Fields in Woolgoolga.

Battling to stay off the bottom of the table, the Rebels came away with a mammoth 135-run win against their opponents thanks to a 75-run knock from Alex Byrne to reach 9/191 before a huge bowling display from Nicklaus Stanlan-Velt (5 for 20 off 6) to hold Valleys to just 56.