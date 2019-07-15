Menu
VIDEO VISION: Saxon Hewitt, 8, with his mother, Shannon Cullen, have been filming videos to help autism awareness.
Saxon's awesome mind helps raise autism awareness

Jarrard Potter
by
15th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR Saxon Hewitt, saying what's on his mind has never been a problem, which can't be said for others with autism spectrum disorder.

By Saxon's own admission, he is never shy or at a loss for words, and in a bid to help raise autism awareness the eight year old, with some help from mum Shannon Cullen, has begun filming short videos to explain what's going on inside his awesome mind.

"There was another group we're a part of, Autism Parents Australia, which is a support group, and I did a video with Saxon that we put on there and it generated quite a bit of feedback with people saying it was amazing to hear from Saxon's perspective, how he thought about things,” Ms Cullen said.

"There's a lot of non-verbal people or kids with autism at Saxon's age who can't articulate thoughts and feelings like he can, so we just started making videos and people would ask us questions.” Saxon said he always wanted his own YouTube channel, and now with a Facebook page called Awesism ASD - The Awesome Mind of Saxon, he said he is excited to be able to raise awareness and help others with autism.

"It's hard to explain but I love it when I can help people,” Saxon said. "I really like doing the tutorials, I want to help any kind of person who needs help. I want to keep doing it, maybe not every day. I like to explain things like emotions, they're good (videos to film).”

