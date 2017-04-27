Say on local ports ends soon

TIME is running out to have your say on how local ports will be managed.

The Department of Industry - Lands has been running the community consultation through their "Your Ports” website portal, and already their ideas map is filling with ideas sourced from the community.

"The NSW Government has asked coastal communities, business owners and other stakeholders to have their say in how state-owned ports assets will be managed in their area in the future,” a spokesperson from Department of Industry - Lands said.

"Submissions have been received through the "Your Ports” website and the Ideas Map is automatically updated with new ideas as they are added,”

"There is also a survey registered participants can complete on their local port.”

Already there are ideas created from workshop discussion such as expanding the marina, deep water pontoons for fishing and boating access through to dredging to allowing larger vessels between canal estates and cruise ship docks.

If you agree or disagree, you only have until tomorrow to make your voice heard.

"State-owned ports are community assets and that's why it is vital residents, business operators and visitors to these areas have a say in their future,” the spokesperson said.

"Submissions made through during this community consultation period will inform the final Regional Ports Strategy due for release in late 2017 or early 2018.”

Submissions may be made at the website: http://yourportcrownland. engagementhq.com