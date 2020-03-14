Say thanks to our fireys at races this weekend

WHILE there will be plenty of action on the Clarence River Jockey Club track's Yamba Golf & Country Club race day, there will also be lots happening off it as the day doubles as the Brews, Blues and BBQs event.

With live music throughout the afternoon, the day will also be a chance to give back to the local Rural Fire Service and their army of volunteers.

CRJC executive officer Michael Beattie said the event will be a chance for the community to say thanks to the tireless efforts of the RFS during our devastating bushfire season.

"We're providing free tickets and a special marquee where RFS members can meet and enjoy themselves," Beattie said.

"In addition to that $5 from every entry paid will be donated back to the RFS. By simply coming along this year you will be giving back to your local rural fire services."

This year's musical line-up includes blues powerhouse Darren Jack, soul/blues/gospel machine Raku One O'Gaia as well as the Australian blues and roots legends the Bondi Cigars. Together the bill will deliver about eight hours of live music throughout the afternoon and early evening.

Now in its 11th year, the Blues, Brews and BBQs event has finetuned its winning formula of good food, craft beer and stellar live music drawing in the crowds.

CRJC events manager Wayne "Tank" Phillips said punters could expect more of the same this year.

"We've got the legendary Bondi Cigars back on stage," he said.

"They played about seven or eight years ago.

"We have more great gourmet food cans on offer including the popular paella guy and pizza as well as our traditional Blues Burgers."

Phillips said there would also be another fine selection of international beers on offer with lots of shady areas around the WestLawn area to kick back underneath.

"We have plenty of chairs to go around or you can bring your picnic rug," Phillips said.