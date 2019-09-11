SCAM ALERT: Beware workers offering cut price jobs

When a group of men, supposedly working with Clarence Valley Council and operating under the name Highway Resurfacing, approached Maclean Discount Pharmacy with an offer of 'discounted asphalt' left over from a job they'd just worked with the council, it seemed like a good opportunity to give their tired carpark an upgrade.

A TEAM of alleged scammers is operating in the Clarence Valley, offering people cut price asphalting jobs says a local man.

The man, who does not want to be named, says his church group narrowly avoided being taken in by the scammers yesterday.

He said the group appear to be the same, or operate in a similar fashion, to a group of who gained notoriety scamming people on the Gold Coast last year.

"They are a group of Irishmen, led by person who calls himself Tim,” the man said.

He said the group's method was to turn up without notice at residences of businesses where asphalting might be required.

"They say they're in the area and have some left over asphalt and say they can do a cut price job for you.”

"It's a complete scam. They do a really shoddy job and it's nearly impossible to track them down afterwards.”

He said he had read about a similar scam on the Gold Coast last year and feared the conmen had moved into the Clarence Valley.

"We've contacted local police about it,” the man said.

The Daily Examiner ran stories about a group of Irish conmen operating in the Clarence Valley in December last year.

The group stung a local landscaping supplier Maclean Landscaping and Building Supplies for a load of blue metal.

Owner Eric Causley said he suspected the group were up to no good when he saw them pouring water into their bitumen tank.

"I was a bit suspicious when they had our water hose, running into their bitumen tank. It makes it thin and doesn't work as well,” he said.

A Maclean business paid the group for a job which was totally sub standard.