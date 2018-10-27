Scam targeting online sellers

RICHMOND Police have warned of another scam after reports residents are almost getting caught up in it.

Crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said if you were selling a car online you needed to be wary.

He shared a warning from police in Sydney, where the scam was rife.

"Selling your car can be a difficult task but you need to beware of scammers posing as genuine buyers," it reads.

"Scammers may make up stories such as working "off shore" in gas and oil industry or needing your help to pay an agent or third party for upfront costs like transportation or insurance.

"They may even promise you reimbursement for these costs or are willing to purchase your item without having viewed it in person - even if you are selling an expensive item such as a car."