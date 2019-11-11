Scammer who impersonated emergency services officer arrested

Rappville burns and a man who took advantage of the tragdey was arrested.

A RAPPVILLE man has been charged with fraud and impersonating an emergency services officer.

At 12.30pm on Friday, November 8, officers attached to the Richmond Target Action Group, in the company of a Richmond Valley Council Ranger, attended premises on Nanadabah Street in Rappville, and spoke with a 58-year-old man.

Police were told the man arrived in Rappville on Wednesday, October 16 and some weeks after fire devastated the town, he lived at the showground in his car.

It is alleged that the man received relief aid in the form of free stock feed, food packages and clothing donations from registered organisations.

On Friday, October 25, police received information that the same man was allegedly posing as a NSW Fire Brigade Officer at a local community meeting.

On Wednesday, November 6, police received further information that the man was offering residents his help to clean up the town and allegedly demanding money for the work.

Following investigations, police the man at the Nanadabah Street premises and seized items, including uniforms of various emergency services.

The man has been charged with impersonating emergency services organisation officer, dishonestly obtaining property by deception and having goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen.

He was granted conditional bail to appear before Casino Local Court on Thursday, December 5.

The man was also served with a formal direction by rangers to immediately cease squatting and also conducting non-charitable business in the town.