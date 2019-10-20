Scammers target grieving widow hours after crash

SCAMMERS impersonated the grieving widow of a man killed in a head-on car collision last week, in a sickening fraud that has left the man's family and friends reeling.

Shahid Islam, 36, was killed instantly when he was ploughed into by an out-of-control stolen four-wheel-drive last Tuesday.

The crash also killed the passenger of the stolen vehicle and rendered the rear passenger critically injured.

The driver is expected to be charged this week.

Within hours of the tragedy, scammers had assumed the identity of Mr Islam's grieving wife Ferdousi Islam (also known as Jannatul Fardhaus).

The culprit or culprits used her name and a family photo to try and convince people to donate $5000 to the scam page.

Shahid Islam with his wife, Ferdousi, and son Saahir.

The page managed to raise almost $200 before loved ones of Mr Islam raised the alarm and the site was shut down.

"That is disgusting. How low can someone stoop?" Friend Rumman Hassan said.

Meanwhile, Ferdousi and her son Saahir's plans to move into their new home in Brisbane's north yesterday were put on hold following Mr Islam's death.

The family was planning on moving into a newly built four-bedroom house at Griffin, north of Brisbane, where little Saahir would finally have a yard to play in.

Instead, the four-year-old has "gone quiet" as he tries to understand why his father hasn't come home after being killed by a man driving a stolen car.

Because Mr Islam also did not have life insurance, family friend Maxi Haque set-up a legitimate GoFundMe page to assist with the new home's mortgage.

"They had planned a few things together around how to repay the mortgage, but now he is no longer here," Mr Haque said.

"If we can at least assist them to pay off the house, that would be one less thing to worry about and Ferdousi can concentrate on supporting her son."

More than $50,000 of a $550,000 goal had been raised via the online fundraising account in 20 hours.

"The wider Brisbane communities have been heavily impacted by this tragic incident," Mr Haque said.

"But they have come together and show great support towards the deceased's family.

"Neighbour's of his new house at Griffin have left flowers and toys for little Saahir. The messages have touched the wife and helped her to get stronger."

Mr Haque said friends were discussing ways to help move the family's belonging's into their new home, while they had also received offers of help to complete the unfinished landscaping and fencing around the house.

To donate to the genuine appeal, visit, https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-a-family-keep-their-dream-home