Scar tree bungle could cost council $1M

The Red Bean Scar Tree after the 2013 'pruning'. The scar is still visible on the remaining trunk.

THE CASE against Clarence Valley Council in the Land and Environment Court over the removal of a scar tree has been adjourned in Sydney.

From 2013 to 2016, council removed the scar tree on the corner of Breimba and Dovedale streets.

In 2013 council staff lopped the crown of the tree after an aboriculture inspection found the tree to be in poor condition.

In response the council provided staff with training in dealing with items of cultural significance to Aboriginal people, introduced staff to the Office of Environment and Heritage's handbook on scar trees, tightened up procedure to ensure approval and assessments were completed and preparation of a Clarence Valley Aboriginal Heritage Study.

The scar tree before it was first damaged in 2013. Lesley Apps

Despite this, three years later council staff completely removed the tree without approval from higher management, provoking an OEH investigation that has led to the Land and Environment Court case, which is ongoing.

In September, council released an official letter to the Aboriginal people of the Clarence Valley, where general manager Ashley Lindsay said he felt it was appropriate for council to formalise the apology through an open letter.

Read the full letter here: 'We humbly apologise'

Case will recommence in the Land and Environment Court in mid-December where they could face a fine of up to $1 million.