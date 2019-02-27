Menu
BLUNDER: The remains of the scar tree before it was completely destroyed by the council.
Council News

Scar tree still scarring for Clarence Valley Council

Tim Howard
by
27th Feb 2019 5:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE FALLOUT from the disastrous removal of an Aboriginal scar tree from a Grafton street continues to pose problems for Clarence Valley Council.

On October 24, 2018, the Land and Environment Court fined the council $300,000 and imposed costs of a further $48,000 after the council pleaded guilty to destroying the tree in 2016.

At Tuesday's council meeting, councillors were troubled dealing with the matter when called to vote to receive and note the court's ruling.

Cr Debrah Novak posed three questions to the council seeking to identify who in the higher echelons of council management was responsible for the tree's destruction and why staff were not aware of the tree's significance.

Mayor Jim Simmons ruled all three questions out of order, because they did not relate to the court order.

Cr Karen Toms even moved a dissent motion to allow Cr Novak's questions.

"These are general questions the community is entitled to know the answers too,” she said.

During the debate Cr Toms revealed she had concerns that the council had not revealed the full costs of the scar tree removal and its aftermath.

She moved a successful amendment that council general manager Ashley Lindsay prepare a report for the council detailing all costs associated with the case.

clarence valley council cvc land and environment court scar tree
Grafton Daily Examiner

