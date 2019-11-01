Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Social media users said the incident was their
Social media users said the incident was their "worst nightmare".
News

SCARY: #loadfail reminds drivers of Final Destination

Kate Dodd
by
1st Nov 2019 11:37 AM

A TRUCK driver has been charged with a severe load restraint breach after a long package fell off a loaded truck in the middle of a busy Sydney road. 

The incident happened yesterday on Pennant Hills Road, which is part of the Cumberland Highway. 

Police posted dashcam was posted to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command - NSW Police Force Facebook page yesterday and attracted many comments from fearful drivers. 

One driver wrote that it reminded them of the Final Destination movies and others said it was their "worst nightmare". 

Luckily, no-one was injured in the incident. 

Police said the driver would appear in a local court in coming weeks. 

crash editors picks highway log truck nsw police sydney truck
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teenager hospitalised following vicious unprovoked assault

        premium_icon Teenager hospitalised following vicious unprovoked assault

        Crime A TEENAGER was left battered, bruised and with a minor brain injury following an alleged attack in a shopping centre carpark

        • 1st Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        Iconic Grafton takeaway to close this Sunday

        premium_icon Iconic Grafton takeaway to close this Sunday

        Business Longtime favourite will shutdown this weekend

        Have your say on new Grafton bridge signage

        premium_icon Have your say on new Grafton bridge signage

        News Check out the extensive plans for the upgraded road network

        'I was hoping dad would tell us what happened to mum'

        premium_icon 'I was hoping dad would tell us what happened to mum'

        Crime Joshua Edwards revealed dad's fight with Sharon Edwards