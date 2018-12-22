Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW police highway patrol car. 07 October 2016
NSW police highway patrol car. 07 October 2016 Trevor Veale
Crime

'Scary' police pursuit abandoned as manhunt begins

Adam Hourigan
by
22nd Dec 2018 7:38 PM

A CAR detected speeding on the Pacific Highway has led Coffs/Clarence police on a series of pursuits on the highway and through the city earlier this afternoon.

A silver-coloured Holden utility was seen driving with excessive speed around 2pm through roadworks on the highway at Glenugie, south of Grafton and was chased by a highway patrol car.

Coffs Clarence police said that a short pursuit ensued, but was terminated shortly after.

The car was again spotted at South Grafton and was chased by what witnesses said was four police cars.

READ MORE: Police abandon 'scary' pursuit as ute drives at oncoming cars

More Stories

editors picks manhunt nsw police police chase police pursuit
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Police abandon 'scary' pursuit as ute drives at oncoming cars

    premium_icon Police abandon 'scary' pursuit as ute drives at oncoming...

    Crime CAN you help police identify a driver who led them on a pursuit into oncoming traffic?

    • 22nd Dec 2018 7:20 PM
    Police appeal for help to find missing Toowoomba teen

    Police appeal for help to find missing Toowoomba teen

    News Appeal for help to find missing teen

    How Christmas can be so fatal for children

    premium_icon How Christmas can be so fatal for children

    Parenting A children’s emergency doctor has some holiday tips for parents.

    Storms flash across valley, but will there be more?

    Storms flash across valley, but will there be more?

    Weather Take a look at yesterdays storm from readers vision

    Local Partners