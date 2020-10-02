Scary scenes can't stop six-year first

Port Adelaide are one win away from a grand final in the club's 150th season after a 16-point win over the Geelong Cats.

The 9.4 (58) to 5.12 (42) victory continues the Cats' horrific record in finals with a 1-7 record since 2012, continuing the club's dire qualifying form.

The Cats will now have to face the West Coast Eagles or Collingwood in a semi-final if they're hoping to advance into a preliminary final.

For the Power they're through to the club's first preliminary final since 2014.

Brad Ebert celebrates a goal as Port move on to the prelim.

Geelong threatened early with a dominant performance in the early stages of the first quarter but could only manage one major to Rhys Stanley.

Port made the most of their opportunities, kicking two goals to take the lead at the first break.

The second quarter was just as tight with the Cats' Joel Selwood snatching the lead inside the final minute of the quarter, before Brad Ebert snatched it right back on the siren.

The Power then kicked away in the third with three straight goals building the biggest lead of the game but also lost young gun Xavier Duursma in an ugly accident while contesting a mark against Mark Blicavs.

The 20-year-old was knocked out cold, landing heavily as he was tangled with Blicavs before his head crashed into the turf.

Duursma lay face down for some time with trainers turning him on his side before helping him from the field. He was quickly ruled out of the remainder of the game but post-game was getting around his teammates.

The incident that left Duursma KOed.

Patrick Dangerfield produced one of the best individual goals you'll see to keep the Cats alive as the side went down by 14 at the final break.

Although the Cats cut the lead to within 10 midway through the final quarter, goals to the Power's Peter Ladhams and Todd Marshall sealed the result.

It was a horrendous night for the Cats' Coleman Medalist Tom Hawkins who kicked five behinds and one out on the full as he went goalless.

Originally published as Scary scenes can't stop six-year first