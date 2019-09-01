Menu
ON THE BOARD: Wolves captain Ben Wighton (left) embraces striker James Palmer after a goal against the Northern Storm Thunder.
SCENES! Fairytale continues as Wolves down Thunder in epic

Sam Flanagan
1st Sep 2019 12:38 PM
THE Woolgoolga Wolves are one win away from a grand final appearance after a penalty shootout victory over a brave Northern Storm Thunder on Saturday. 

The Wolves took the lead midway through the first half thanks to a clinical left foot finish from striker James Palmer. 

With Woopi holding a 1-0 advantage at the break, the Thunder managed to bring the game level in the second half and send the match into extra time. 

After 30 extra minutes the sides were still deadlocked and penalties were needed to decide the winner. 

With the sun well and truly gone, the Wolves stepped up in the shootout to win a nail-biter 4-3.

