Scenic sailing to salute river islands

SMOOTH SAILING: The annual Clarence Classic Island Cruise took sailors from Grafton to Iluka this week.

SMOOTH SAILING: The annual Clarence Classic Island Cruise took sailors from Grafton to Iluka this week. Claire Aman

STORMY weather on Thursday didn't dampen the fun for a group taking in the beauty of the Clarence River from the water.

Clarence River Yacht Club secretary Margy Dougherty said the annual cruise focused on the river's islands this year.

Visitors from South Australia, Queensland and Western Australia embarked on the six-day trip from Grafton on Monday, spent the night at Ulmarra, then travelled to Lawrence, stopping off to explore Woodford Island.

The trip continued down river, passing Munro Island and the Harwood Bridge, before docking at Iluka for two nights to return up river to Grafton on Saturday.

Ms Dougherty said guests were always surprised by the beauty of sailing on the Clarence River.

The Clarence Classic Cruise received a name change in honour of the 53 Islands Festival, now called the Clarence Classic Island Cruise.

SALUTE: The Clarence Classic Cruise was renamed this year as part of the 53 Islands Festival. Claire Aman

Festival co-organiser Claire Aman joined the trip and kept visitors intrigued with stories of the islands passed.

Ms Dougherty said it added an "extra dimension” to the experience.

"Quite often going past and not realising that they are there,” she said.

"It's just made us more aware of our surrounds and more appreciative. It's not just about the sailing anymore. It's about noticing the natural beauty of the whole area.”

The Islands Festival draws to a close this weekend, but there are still opportunities to salute, depict, tend and explore the islands of the Clarence.

Free yoga at Memorial Park, Grafton is on from 8-9am today. There is also an opportunity to enjoy the wonders of the night sky from Woodford Island from 9pm tonight.