Schapelle reunited with prison boyfriend

SCHAPELLE Corby has been caught having a cheeky rendezvous with her Balinese boyfriend in South East Asia.

Woman's Day reports Corby, 40, met with beau Ben Panagian, 37, in Singapore before jetting to Vietnam where they spent a fortnight reconnecting at a deluxe beachfront resort.

It's the first time Corby has seen the paddle boarding business owner since she was deported from Indonesia in May last year.

An Aussie who was staying at the same resort on My Khe Beach, about 14 hours south of Hanoi, confirmed the citing of the convicted drug smuggler.

Schapelle Corby reunited with Balinese boyfirned Ben Panagian in South East Asia.

"I didn't recognise her immediately, but when she took her sunnies off, I knew it was Schapelle," the source told Woman's Day.

"She seemed so happy, and wherever she was he (Panagian) was by her side. It was actually really nice to see. If I hadn't realised who she was, I would've just thought they were a couple of young honeymooners.

"He seemed to dote on her."

Woman's Day also revealed a close friend of Corby's said she was thrilled at the idea of seeing her lover, but had some jitters about being airborne as it was the first she'd boarded a plane since leaving Bali.

"She's missed Ben desperately. They're soulmates and it broke both their hearts to be separated for such a long time," the friend told Woman's Day.

"I know they speak all the time on the phone, but it's not the same. She's been looking forward to this for ages."

Schapelle Corby with her boyfriend Ben sunbathing in Bali in 2017. Picture: Supplied

Panagian has previously spoken of his loneliness after his lover of 11 years returned to Australia. The pair met in 2006 at a church service in Bali's Kerobokan prison, while Panagian was serving time for drug offences.

"I really hope we can see each other again in the future, but we don't know. It's all uncertain and so it's difficult to make any plans," Panagian said in 2017.

Today also marks the once year anniversary of Corby's return to Australia.

An Instagram post this morning showed her incoming passenger card, where she noted her occupation as a "human football".

"On this day one year ago landed 5:05am," Corby wrote as her caption.

Across the past year, she has shopped at JB Hi-Fi on crutches, dropped a single that sent social media into a spin, and celebrated her 40th birthday.

The pair have not seen each other since Corby was deported in 2017. Picture: Supplied