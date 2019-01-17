Menu
Convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby has had a more transformative decade than most. Picture: AP
Lifestyle

Schapelle Corby’s dramatic 10 Year Challenge

by Staff writers
17th Jan 2019 11:00 AM

CELEBRITIES are embracing the "Ten Year Challenge" which has swept social media, sharing throwback photos of themselves alongside a recent selfie, revealing just how much has changed - or hasn't - in that time.

Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Biel and Nicki Minaj have all participated in the craze - looking like they haven't aged a day let alone a decade.

Also included among this cohort is convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby, who has undoubtedly had a more transformative decade than most.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old posted a side-by-side snap of herself behind bars in Bali's Kerobokan prison 10 years ago, starkly contrasted with her present-day self looking carefree on the beach.

Schapelle enjoying life outside of prison during a fun run in 2018. Picture: AAP
Clad in a blue wraparound kaftan, the Queensland native captioned the photo, "Been a rough-trot. Better now."

While the biggest problems most celebrities faced 10 years ago were too-thin eyebrows and a bad spray tan, Schapelle Corby was in the middle of serving a 20-year sentence for drug smuggling 4.2kg of cannabis in to Indonesia.

Schapelle Corby was sentenced to 20 years jail in 2005. Picture: Gary Ramage
Corby was ultimately released in 2014 after serving nine years in prison and was deported back to Australia in 2017.

