Schmidt repays the favour for old friend

CONFIDENCE: Trainer Dwayne Schmidt gives Purple Cup a pat after it won the Class 1 handicap at CRJC. Adam Hourigan

RACING: Grafton trainer Dwayne Schmidt was smiling like a cheshire cat as Leah Kilner brought Purple Cup back to scale at Clarence River Jockey Club yesterday.

The plan worked to perfection for the local trainer after the four-year-old grey flash stormed to the front at the 800m mark before putting them all away in the straight.

Purple Cup, which was having only its third start for the Schmidt stable, dictated the pace of the race, running a blistering 56.50 over the 1006m journey, with Carolyn Halliday's first-up runner Duke of Frederick struggling to maintain the pace in the run home.

It would have been a track record for the Schmidt gelding had John Sprague's Chaos Ball not run a searing 56.26 seconds in the race before.

"He is still very green. He has only had a dozen runs so he might be moving on to something bigger and better. He might even end up in a highway race one day,” Schmidt said.

"If he can find the fence and find the front, he can really run fast times.”

The gelding had finished a strong second at the Gold Coast in his previous start, beaten less than a length by a four-time winner in Ask Audrey.

Ironically it was apprentice Leah Kilner who beat him that time, but this time she would take him to victory in the Grafton Cup Day July 11 Class 1 Handicap.

"I knew having a girl on him would suit him. I knew Leah would be great because she rides well on leaders,” Schmidt said.

"It is a special moment for me. Greg (Kilner) put both of my girls on when they were learning to ride. Both Priscilla and Cassie got a lot of rides with Greg and a lot of winners, so I guess this was my chance to repay a bit of that debt.”

Later in the day the combination of trainer Steven O'Dea and jockey Anthony Allen powered home a winning quinella when Missed The Alarm got up in the Book A Championship Day Marquee Package Maiden Plate (1710m) before Was It Worth It stormed two lengths clear in the Join The 2019 Kensei Club Benchmark 58 Handicap (1610m).

Full TAB results from the Grafton meeting will be included in Monday's edition of The Daily Examiner.