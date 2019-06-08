Menu
A CHANCE: Tahaila Schmidt brings Ultimate Eagle out of his stall at the Hoosier Lodge stable yesterday. Tim Howard
Schmidt's Ultimate Eagle eyes on the prize

Mitchell Keenan
8th Jun 2019 9:36 AM | Updated: 9:36 AM
GRAFTON trainer Dwayne Schmidt will be the only Grafton trainer represented in the Benchmark 58 Handicap this afternoon and he will hoping star gelding Ultimate Eagle can put in another solid performance at the Clarence Valley Jockey Club.

The five-year-old New Zealand-born horse has had some impressive results in the past few months with a first place finish to go along with two seconds and a third.

"He ran a really good race last Saturday," Schmidt said.

"Going back to 1700m is probably his pet distance and he hasn't had too many effects from last week's run so I'm pretty happy with how he's looking.

"There's quite a few chances in that one, if he can get inside early I think he'll definitely be a chance."

The win came in a Class 2 Handicap race in Casino at the end of April when Schmidt's Ultimate Eagle edged out I Am Baymax and Steppin' Out.

The gelding enjoys the conditions in Grafton and it shows, with a win in the Maiden Plate 1710m race in September last year before a third place finish last time out in another 1710m class 2 handicap at the start of April.

"He does run a lot there and tends to do pretty well," Schmidt said.

Ultimate Eagle hasn't always found fortune on home soil though, with two poor races through February and March where the horse finished ninth of 10 and then eighth of 10 but he seems to have found some form in recent races.

Schmidt will have five other horses racing on the day, one of which is tipped as one of the favourites to win race1 on the day despite another tough barrier drawing.

"Arcadian Shore is a good place chance, he's been unlucky with bad barrier placement and he's got it tough again for this one but I think he'll do pretty well," Schmidt said.

The rest of Schmidt's horses are a mixed bag with a few facing tough starts and others in for a good chance at the money.

"Brownie points is probably drawn too wide to show much at the moment," he said.

"In the same race, Green Cash could be a good shot, she's had a good spell and I think she could run a very good race.

"It could be nearly impossible for Millinery who has had a tough draw and generally does better on the shorter races.

"She's got her work cut out for her on the outside gate.

"Cambridge Don has got a good barrier and a good jockey so it's all in his favour.

"I think a few of them can have a good run at the money."

