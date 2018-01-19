Scholarship places student on diet path

THE committed Zari Cansdell from South Grafton high-school has been awarded the Frank Glasson Memorial Scholarship, helping her pursue her dream of studying dietetics.

Miss Cansdell will use the funding of $3,000 towards her education at the University of the Sunshine Coast, in a bachelor degree of nutrition.

Her dedication to school academically and her volunteer work with Relay for Life and with the Red Shield Appeal, made her the ideal candidate for the scholarship.

Being from aboriginal heritage miss Cansdell knows about the high rates of nutritional disease in the Indigenous population, such as type two diabetes.

With her own personal experiences with family members who have suffered, this pushed her to pursue nutrition.

Miss Cansdell aims to work in hospitals and if there was an opportunity to work in a rural area she would.

"I would really like to raise awareness about how diet can affect not only someone physically but mentally as well. So I would like to go to places where they can't really access all that information and services.”

With all the chips falling into place, the only thing left on her mind was how she was going to afford to move to the university.

"When I got the phone call from Don, I was like this is such a great opportunity because it is my only worry left. Then, after the interview they said I got it. It was a big relief and weight off my shoulders, ” MissCansdell said.

Scholarship coordinator Don Philbrook of the Grafton Midday Rotary Club said the club is quite proud to present the scholarship to students.

"We realised that there is just so many things that can go wrong for young people, who are battling away at school,” Mr Philbrook said.

The scholarship process is assisted by local high schools, with year 12 advisors suggesting students to the Rotary who would fit the criteria.

This year in combination with increasing the scholarship fund from $1,500 to $3,000, they also gave Zari a pre-owned laptop to aid her further in her studies.

Public Relations Officer Richard Nichols for the Midday Rotary Club said that added a laptop because of the struggle at university without one.

"If you don't have a computer nowadays it's pretty hard work, it's really tough. This is the reason for that (the laptop) and for the scholarship as well,” Mr Nichols said.

"The fact that it costs parents much more money to send them (to university), it can be a little tough and it's a growing problem.”

The scholarship has been given to students in the local community graduating high school a total of 15 times.