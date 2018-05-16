Scholarships available for childhood educators

SUCCESS STORY: Todd Butler from the Goodstart Early Learning Centre in Grafton was a scholarship recipient last year.

SUCCESS STORY: Todd Butler from the Goodstart Early Learning Centre in Grafton was a scholarship recipient last year. Contributed

SCHOLARSHIPS worth $10,000 are up for grabs for diploma qualified staff working as early childhood educators to help towards upgrading their qualifications.

Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis said a new round of applications for the rural and remote early childhood teaching scholarships opened today.

"Qualified early childhood educators can make a real difference in the lives of our children, helping to set them up for a great start at school,” he said.

"I encourage all diploma qualified educators interested in upgrading their Diploma qualification to a four-year Bachelor's degree to apply for a scholarship.

"By improving the skills of early childhood educators, we can enrich the quality of preschool programs in rural and remote communities across our State.”

Last year, two scholarships were awarded to Clarence Valley educators Todd Butler from Goodstart Early Learning Centre in Grafton and Susan Sartori from Westawn Preschool.

To be eligible, staff must be working in a rural or remote community preschool, mobile preschool or long day care service.

This is the fourth round of the $1.3 million scholarship program, which will award up to 30 scholarships every year for four years from 2016 to 2019.

Applications for this round close on 9 June 2018. For more information please visit www.education.nsw.gov.au.