Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Essential Energy workers are set to go on strike.
Essential Energy workers are set to go on strike.
News

School bus caught in power lines at Ashby

Caitlan Charles
by
17th Oct 2018 6:30 PM

A BUS driver has been praised for his actions in keeping his passengers, including school children, safe when the bus he was driving was hit by powerlines on Tuesday morning.

Initial indications were that recent wet weather had contributed to a support mechanism breaking, an Essential Energy spokesperson said.

The bus was hit by lines on Tullymorgan Rd.

"Essential Energy has been in contact with the bus driver involved and commends his actions in ensuring all occupants remained safe on the bus," the spokesperson said.

"Essential Energy reminds the public that the safest option if a vehicle makes contact with a powerline is to remain within the vehicle unless the situation is life threatening to do so."

A small number of customers in the Ashby Heights area lost power when the incident happened about 8.45am. The outage was caused by network protection equipment which had operated automatically to isolate the power supply.

"Essential Energy crews responded immediately, securing the safety of the site and carried out the necessary network repairs," the spokesperson said.

"Power was restored to all customers around 1.20pm.

"Crews are continuing to inspect the electricity network in the area."

Anyone who sees a fallen or damaged powerline is advised to stay at least eight metres away from the site and to call Essential Energy on 13 20 80.

ashby bus essential energy power lines power lines down
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Happy Paws animal welfare case on hold

    premium_icon Happy Paws animal welfare case on hold

    News HAPPY Paws Animal Rescue owner Sally Rogers was set to appear in Grafton Local Court today

    High cost of conduct breach

    premium_icon High cost of conduct breach

    Council News Debrah Novak gives formal apology for 'bullying'

    PODCASTS: What's the Valley listening to?

    PODCASTS: What's the Valley listening to?

    Offbeat Clarence Valley residents share their favourite podcasts

    Federal Police search car in CBD

    Federal Police search car in CBD

    News Officers search car in car park, question man

    Local Partners