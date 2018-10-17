School bus caught in power lines at Ashby

Essential Energy workers are set to go on strike.

A BUS driver has been praised for his actions in keeping his passengers, including school children, safe when the bus he was driving was hit by powerlines on Tuesday morning.

Initial indications were that recent wet weather had contributed to a support mechanism breaking, an Essential Energy spokesperson said.

The bus was hit by lines on Tullymorgan Rd.

"Essential Energy has been in contact with the bus driver involved and commends his actions in ensuring all occupants remained safe on the bus," the spokesperson said.

"Essential Energy reminds the public that the safest option if a vehicle makes contact with a powerline is to remain within the vehicle unless the situation is life threatening to do so."

A small number of customers in the Ashby Heights area lost power when the incident happened about 8.45am. The outage was caused by network protection equipment which had operated automatically to isolate the power supply.

"Essential Energy crews responded immediately, securing the safety of the site and carried out the necessary network repairs," the spokesperson said.

"Power was restored to all customers around 1.20pm.

"Crews are continuing to inspect the electricity network in the area."

Anyone who sees a fallen or damaged powerline is advised to stay at least eight metres away from the site and to call Essential Energy on 13 20 80.