School, car egged, fires lit, vehicle torched in small town

A school and a car were egged in Tara on the Western Downs.

A SCHOOL and a car have been egged in a spate of wilful damage incidents in a small Western Downs town.

St Joseph's Primary School was targeted by offenders about 4pm last Saturday with a number of eggs thrown at the campus on Fry St.

It followed an earlier incident on Porter St when, between 8.30pm on August 4, and 10.30am the next day, a car parked on the road was egged.

Words were also scratched into the paintwork, police said.

Tara police Sergeant Greg Finucane said investigations were ongoing into whether the incidents were linked, and warned those responsible could face serious charges.

"It is considered an act of wilful damage and a criminal offence," Sgt Finucane said.

"It is an inconvenience to the owners of the property and where inquiries identify an offender, they may be subject to prosecution through the courts and restitution will be sought to repair any damage which can be expensive."

The egging incidents are the latest in a string of offences under investigation in the town this month.

An abandoned vehicle on Fry St was torched about 4pm on Saturday.

About 11.30am on August 12, police and firefighters were called to a deliberately-lit fire near the railway line on Day St.

While no-one was injured, Sgt Finucane reported damage to railway sleepers and the fire "was extremely close" to other structures.

Two fresian calves were reported stolen from a property on South Rd sometime between 5.30pm on August 13, and 7.30am the next day.

In another incident, rocks were thrown and a window smashed on a Porter St home about 3.15pm on Saturday.

"Police are still seeking assistance from the public with regards to inquiries," Sgt Finucane said.

Phone 07 46653200.