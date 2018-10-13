School career boils down to this ebony stansfield Full Profile Login to follow

1437 YEAR 12 students are sitting in the Higher School Certificate in the Clarence Valley and Coffs Harbour this year.

The written examinations commence on October 18 and is the final step students will be taking in their high school ventures.

The Daily Examiner went to three high-schools in the Clarence Valley including Clarence Valley Anglican School, Pacific Valley Christian School and South Grafton High School and interviewed nine students about their HSC and how they are currently feeling.

What is your favourite subject?

Georgia Campbell from Clarence Valley Anglican School is taking advanced maths, advanced English, chemistry, geography, and business studies. G.C. 'Geography, I just love geography'.

Katie Anne Roan from Pacific Valley Christian School is taking advanced maths, advanced English, design and technology, drama business studies and art. K. A. R. 'Drama. I just love how its really practical and improvisation and you can just express yourself.'

Ben Liyou from South Grafton High School is taking advanced English, extension 1 and extension 2 maths, biology, PDH and physics. B.L. 'Extension 1 maths. I've always enjoyed maths. Its not as hard as extension 2.'

What are you hoping to do after school?

Joshua Fitzgerald from Pacific Valley Christian School is undertaking two unit maths extension 1, physics, engineering, drama, business and English advanced. J.F. ' I'm hoping to get into the defence force. The Navy. Mainly because of my love of engineering, maths and physics I decided I wanted to be an engineer, and all the difference things I could be an engineer for. And the defence force is definitely one of them. Did a bit of research and the jobs they had to offer for engineering.'

Katie Anne Roan, Joshua Fitzgerald and Georgia Breward from Pacific Valley Christian School. Ebony Stansfield

Darcey Griffith from Clarence Valley Anglican School is undertaking visual arts, modern history, advanced English, advanced maths, chemistry and extension maths. D.G. 'Thinking of getting into something to do with science or international studies.'

B. L. 'An engineering degree at Griffith university. I'm gong up to the gold coast to play football because I got a development contract with the titans and so Griffith looked like a pretty good university up there for me and I chose that uni.'

Harrison Walker from Clarence Valley Anglican School. H.W. 'Either a nutritionists or a strength conditioning coach.'

Is the HSC what you expected?

Georgia Breward from Pacific Valley Christian School is undertaking general maths, advanced english, legal studies, business studies and PDHPE. G.B. 'it's now what I expected. I think people build it up a lot before you do it. But it is a lot of work but not t eh degree people say it is when you initially get into it . it's a lot more fun because it's really interesting.'

H. W. '(It's been) Pretty good. Not what I expected, I expected it to be a lot easier than what it was and everyone was sort of talking it up a bit too much.'

Sonny Roberts from South Grafton High School is undertaking maths, construction, English, software design and development, industrial technology, multi-media. S.R. said it is what he expected before starting year 1. He said everything they do during the examinations they do in class, so it's what he expected.

K. A. R. 'It's more chill than I expected, like Georgia was saying people do build it up as like a very stressful thing and there are stresses that come with it. But if you apply yourself it's a lot more chill and relaxed.'

How are you feeling about the HSC?

G. C. 'I'm feeling a bit anxious, stressed but excited. Keen to get it all over and done with.'

G. B. 'I'm feeling mixed emotions. I am very excited for the future but at the same time it's a bit scary.'

Jethro Carthew from South Grafton High School is undertaking advanced maths, advanced English, multimedia, software design and vet information and digital technology. 'I'm not stressed at all which is weight. It kind of hasn't felt different to any other years apart from the fact that the majority of the work is up to you. Where as year 10 all the way down to year 1 you get taught. You (then) hit year 11 and 12 and its more independent. If you don't want to learn it they are not going to force you to learn it, its all up to you.'

S. R. 'I feel a bit nervous because I hope I get a good mark and it goes good."

Where do you see yourself in ten years?

J. F. 'Hopefully living in a rural area or still going with a job in the defence force. Definitely away from the city basically the place I see myself in ten years.

D. G. '(That's a) really tough question. I don't really know, I'm focused on getting this year done. Haven't spent too much thought on it.'

J. C. 'Ideally id like to have finished uni all together, no schooling at all and maybe the first two years into a job doing software design.'