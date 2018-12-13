Menu
The Maclean High School under-14 cricket side which was crowned North Coast champions after defeating Toormina High School.
Cricket

School cricketers take out North Coast championship

13th Dec 2018
CRICKET: A dominant performance with both bat and ball has helped Maclean High take out the National Bank Shield as North Coast champions in under-14 cricket.

Led by a man of the match effort from opening batsman Harvey McEwen, the Maclean High side was unstoppable in the North Coast final, scoring a 112-run win over Toormina.

McEwen scored 34 with the bat as Maclean High went on to post a total of 197, before he returned with the cherry to take 4-4 off four overs.

The Maclean High side is coached by teacher Adam Izzard, but he said most of the decision making was done by the players on the field.

"I can't take any credit for this effort, the boys did all the work,” Izzard said.

"Our captain Colby (Valette) runs a very tight ship. I set the batting line-up but that is about all I do. He sets his fields, works on bowling changes. It's great to see the level of leadership in these boys at only 14.”

Earlier in the knockout-style competition Maclean dispatched of Alstonville High, Casino High and Kingscliff.

Izzard also made special mention of opening batsman Tom Gallagher, who finished the four matches with 354 runs at an average of 118.

"He scored two tons in four matches,” Izzard said. "I think I've been playing for 20 years and haven't scored one yet. I am very proud of the boys.”

