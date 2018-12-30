SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: 45+ activities for kids to do

THE DREADED 'But I'm bored' won't be heard these school holidays, with this comprehensive list of school holiday activities.

For the creative minded there is dancing and singing workshops, or for the more great outdoorsy type there is surfing and Laser Skirmish but there isn't a child this list won't cater for.

If you are running a school holiday activity you want included in the list e-mail Ebony.Stansfield@dailyexaminer.com.au

JANUARY 1

Yamba Family Carnival

WHEN: Open every night from 6.30pm throughout school holidays.

WHERE: Ford Park, Yamba

DETAILS: A fun carnival with heaps of rides catered for the whole family.

Surf Giving Day

WHEN: Saturday 9am-6pm

WHERE: Turners Beach, Yamba

DETAILS: Surf Giving day is a day hosted by Surf Camp Down Under and Yamba YHA to help kids aged between 5 and 18 years old suffering from mental health and illnesses. They incorporate Surf Therapy and showing children and young adults the benefits that the ocean and surfing can have on individuals, physically mentally and spiritually. 32 spots available with 2 categories with children aged between 5-10 years old surfing from 9am to 11.30am and children aged between 11 -18 years old surfing after lunch from 1 - 2.30pm.

E-mail to book- shayne@surfcampdownunder.com or visit our website www.surfcampdownunder.com

JANUARY 2

SCHOOL'S OUT! - Xmas Pool Party!

WHEN: Wednesday 3-6pm

WHERE: Grafton Pool, Corner of Turf and Oliver St, Grafton

DETAILS: Come along to kick off the start to the School Holidays. Free BBQ and music. Free entry and slide for ages 12-21(limited numbers). This event is brought to you by The New School of Arts, Clarence Valley Council, Ray White Grafton and Jempire Events. This is a drug and alcohol free event.

JANUARY 3

Clay Circle (kids 7+)

WHEN: Thursday 9-11am

WHERE: Clay Circle Yamba

DETAILS: Foraged and found, playing with texture and botanics in clay with ceramicist Amanda Brightwell. For more information call Amanda on 0432 033 413. $30pp.

Sandwizard (free)

WHEN: Thursday 9.30am-1.30pm

WHERE: GDSC, Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary Street, Grafton

DETAILS: Let your child's creative side shine through with our interactive School Holiday Activity - Sandwizard.

JANUARY 5

Family Night Disco

WHEN: Saturday 6-8pm

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary Street, Grafton

DETAILS: Children will dance the night away with a summer PJ party, with the guys from John Logan Entertainment. There are loads of games and prizes to be won as well as the usual restaurant specials.

JANUARY 6

Yamba Bowlo Big Waterslide Day

WHEN: Sunday 12-5.30pm

WHERE: Bowlo Sports & Leisure Yamba

DETAILS: Come and enjoy the outdoor bar, cold drinks, burgers and Bbq. Aswell as an all ages waterslide and tiny tots slide. Two sessions 12-2.30pm and 3-5.30pm. Tickets early bird $10 and $15 on the day. Book online at northernriversjumpingcastles.com

JANUARY 7

Tye Dye Workshop

WHEN: Monday 2-5pm

WHERE: Iluka Library

DETAILS: Free activities for young people 10-18. A fun tye dye workshop. Just turn up on the day. For more information call 0439 219 047.

JANUARY 8

Tye Dye Workshop

WHEN: Tuesday 10am-12pm

WHERE: Baryulgil Community Hub

DETAILS: A fun tye dye workshop. Just turn up on the day. For more information call 0439 219 047.

Tye Dye Workshop

WHEN: Tuesday 12-2pm

WHERE: Malabugilmah LALC Building

DETAILS: A fun tye dye workshop. Just turn up on the day. For more information call 0439 219 047.

Make your own curious garden creature

WHEN: Tuesday 2-3pm

WHERE: Grafton Library, 126-144 Pound St, Grafton

DETAILS: Make your own curious garden creature with Paper Daisy Florist. All materials supplied and is suitable for ages six plus. Bookings essential by contacting Grafton Library on 6641 0100

JANUARY 9

Primary Art Workshops

WHEN: Wednesday, 1.30-4.30pm.

WHERE: Yamba Art Space at 2/6 Uki St, Yamba

DETAILS: Acrylic painting on canvas ocean theme, Origama and mixed media paper mobiles, sand art creations 2D and 3D. Bookings essential, contact Kerrie Howland on 0488 070 069. $30pp.

Chill, Chat and Milkshakes

WHEN:Wednesday 2-5pm

WHERE: Market Square Grafton

DETAILS: A fun afternoon to chill, chat and have milkshakes. Just turn up on the day! For more information call 0439 219 047.

Circus Workshop

WHEN: Wednesday 9-11am

WHERE: Brooms Head, Sports Oval

DETAILS: Learn some circus tricks. This workshop is aimed at young people, but we encourage the whole community to participate! No booking required for this workshop. Any children 10 and under will require adult supervision. For more information please message Clarence Valley Youth or call 0428 420 908.

Kids Disco with Dj Ecko

WHEN: Wednesday 6-8pm

WHERE: Yamba Shores Tavern, 64 The Mainbrace, Yamba

DETAILS: Get your dancing shoes on for the Free Kids Disco with DJ ECKO. There will be face painting with Kate and a free lollie bag on entry.

JANUARY 10

Clay Circle (kids 7+)

WHEN: Thursday 9-11am

WHERE: Clay Circle Yamba

DETAILS: Foraged and found, playing with texture and botanics in clay with ceramicist Amanda Brightwell. For more information call Amanda on 0432 033 413. $30pp.

Budding Alchemists (kids 7+)

WHEN: Thursday 1-3pm

WHERE: Clay Circle Yamba

DETAILS: Body scrubs and body oils with Cheryl from Solum Farm Botanics $25. For more information call Amanda on 0432 033 413.

Secondary Art Workshops

WHEN: Thursday 2.30-5pm

WHERE: Yamba Art Space at 2/6 Uki St, Yamba

DETAILS: Drift wood and wire sculpture, wind chimes, wall hangings and 3D forms. Bookings essential, contact Kerrie Howland on 0488 070 069. $25pp.

Holiday Print Workshop

WHEN: Thursday 10am-12noon

WHERE: Lawrence Community Hall

DETAILS: Design your own pencil case, t-shirt, bag or hat with youth worker, Abbey Mitchell. Free holiday workshop for young people aged 8 and up. Any children 10 and under must have adult supervision. Call 0428 420 908 for more information. Bookings essential - limited places. Register at events.humanitix.com.au/lawrence

Kids Bingo

WHEN: Thursday 10.30am-12.30pm

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club, Mary St, Grafton

DETAILS: Get the kids off the lounge and bring them along to test their concentration, improve listening skills and for fun. Free to play with prizes to win!

JANUARY 11

Pre-school Art Workshop

WHEN: Friday 10.30am- 12 Noon

WHERE: Yamba Art Space at 2/6 Uki St, Yamba

DETAILS: Creative play program. Create a cardboard treasure chest. Weave, tie and plait with fabric into hessian. Bookings essential, contact Kerrie Howland on 0488 070 069. $10pp.

Screen printing for kids (7+)

WHEN: Friday, 9-11am

WHERE: Clay Circle Yamba

DETAILS: Beginners screen printing with Chantal from Chookadoo Ink. $30pp. For more information call Amanda on 0432 033 413.

Primary Art Workshops

WHEN: Friday, 1.30-4.30pm.

WHERE: Yamba Art Space at 2/6 Uki St, Yamba

DETAILS: Acrylic painting on canvas ocean theme, Origama and mixed media paper mobiles, sand art creations 2D and 3D. Bookings essential, contact Kerrie Howland on 0488 070 069. $30pp.

Hip-hop Dance Workshop

WHEN: Friday 10am-12pm

WHERE: Maclean Civic Hall, River St, Maclean

DETAILS: Fun dance workshop, just turn up on the day, no bookings required. For more information call 0439 219 047.

Master Chef Cooking Workshop

WHEN: Friday 3.30-5pm

WHERE: The Our Healthy Clarence Pop up Hub, Treelands Drive Community Centre Yamba

DETAILS: Learn to cook something delicious. This session for ages 10-18 years. All materials and ingredients provided. Children under 10 years much be accompanied by an adult. For more information call 0439 219 047. Just turn up!

JANUARY 12

Pizza Cooking Class

WHEN: Saturday 9.45am-2.25pm

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary Street, Grafton

DETAILS: Get creative in the kitchen and make your own ham and cheese pizza. Session times 9.45am, 11am, 12.15am, 1.30pm. Tickets are $5 plus booking fee available online at https://www.trybooking.com/440979

Peppa Pig Kids Show

WHEN: Saturday 10.30am-12.30pm

WHERE: Maclean Services Club, 36-38 River Street, Maclean

DETAILS: Kids Peppa Pig Show for $6 entry, which includes chicken nuggets, chips, popper. There is a show and meet and greet with the characters. Tickets can be purchased on the day!

JANUARY 14

Stand-up Paddle Boarding

WHEN: Monday 11am-1pm

WHERE: Copmanhurst Boat Ramp

DETAILS: Free holiday workshop for young people aged 14 and up! **Bookings are essential, limited places** To book your place, please private message Clarence Valley Youth or call 0428 420 908 Learn about the equipment, water rescue on a stand up paddle board, rescue games, new paddle skills and techniques, then go for a guided paddle. Stand up paddle boards, life jackets and materials provided. All watersports requirements participants must have signed declaration for parent they can swim 50mtrs. Parental agreement must be signed, all medical clearance, bumps and bruises are all part of the kayak and SUP rescue experience. Life jackets supplied must be warn and appropriate clothing and footwear worn, or participant will not be able to join the group. If own equipment is supplied it is required to be scrutinised before use on the day, to meet safety standards.

Laser Skirmish

WHEN: 3.30-5.30pm

WHERE: Yamba Skate Park, Coldstream St

DETAILS: Free laser skirmish battle. Get your friends together this holidays and chase them around with lasers! This workshop is aimed at young people, but we encourage the whole community to participate! No booking required for this workshop. *Please note any children 10 and under will require adult supervision. For more information please message Clarence Valley Youth or call 0428 420 908.

JANUARY 15

Crystal Power Pendants

WHEN: Tuesday 12-2pm

WHERE: Baryulgil Community Hub

DETAILS: Free holiday workshop for young people aged 8 and up! *Please note any children 10 years and under must have adult supervision. Bookings essential - limited places please private message Clarence Valley Youth or call 0428 420 908. Make your own power pendant with youth worker, Abbey Mitchell.

JANUARY 16

Primary Art Workshops

WHEN: Wednesday, 1.30-4.30pm.

WHERE: Yamba Art Space at 2/6 Uki St, Yamba

DETAILS: Acrylic painting on canvas ocean theme, Origama and mixed media paper mobiles, sand art creations 2D and 3D. Bookings essential, contact Kerrie Howland on 0488 070 069. $30pp.

Holiday Print Workshop

WHEN: Wednesday 10.30am-12.30pm

WHERE: Iluka library, Duke St & Micalo St, Iluka

DETAILS: Free holiday workshop for young people aged 8 and up! *Please note any children 10 and under must have adult supervision. Bookings essential - limited places. Please message our page Clarence Valley Youth or call 0428 420 908 if you have any questions. Design your own pencil case, t-shirt, bag or hat with youth worker, Abbey Mitchell. Please register at the below link;

https://events.humanitix.com.au/iluka

Kids Movie Night

WHEN: Wednesday 5.30-8.30pm

WHERE: Yamba Shores Tavern, 64 The Mainbrace, Yamba

DETAILS: Bring the kids for a movie night here at Yamba Shores Tavern. Purchase a kids meal on the night and they get an ice cream for free!

JANUARY 17

Flower Crown Workshop with Flowers By Bonnie

WHEN: Thursday Sessions from 10am-3.30pm

WHERE: GDSC, Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary Street, Grafton

DETAILS: Flowers by Bonnie is bringing her Kids Flower Crown Making Workshop back and this one is for the bigger kids (10yrs and over). Sessions 10-11am, 11am-12pm, 1-2pm, 2.30-3.30pm. Numbers are limited for this creative workshop, for $10pp. Tickets for this event are available ONLINE ONLY at https://www.trybooking.com/440988

JANUARY 18

Pre-school Art Workshop

WHEN: Friday 10.30am- 12 Noon

WHERE: Yamba Art Space at 2/6 Uki St, Yamba

DETAILS: Creative play program. Create a cardboard treasure chest. Weave, tie and plait with fabric into hessian. Bookings essential, contact Kerrie Howland on 0488 070 069. $10pp.

Primary Art Workshops

WHEN: Friday 1.30-4.30pm.

WHERE: Yamba Art Space at 2/6 Uki St, Yamba

DETAILS: Acrylic painting on canvas ocean theme, Origama and mixed media paper mobiles, sand art creations 2D and 3D. Bookings essential, contact Kerrie Howland on 0488 070 069. $30pp.

Back to School print workshop

WHEN: Friday 10am-12pm

WHERE: Nungera Co-Operative Society, 58 River St, Maclean

DETAILS: Free holiday workshop for young people aged 8 and up! *Please note any children 10 and under must have adult supervision. Bookings essential limited places. Please message Facebook page Clarence Valley Youth or call 0428 420 908 for enquiries. Design your own pencil case, t-shirt, bag or hat with youth worker, Abbey Mitchell.

Master Chef Cooking Workshop

WHEN: Friday 3.30-5pm

WHERE: The Our Healthy Clarence Pop up Hub, Treelands Drive Community Centre Yamba

DETAILS: Learn to cook something delicious. This session for ages 10-18 years. All materials and ingredients provided. Children under 10 years much be accompanied by an adult. For more information call 0439 219 047. Just turn up on the day.

JANUARY 19

Kids Movie Marathon

WHEN: Saturday 10am-8.30pm

WHERE: GDSC, Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary Street, Grafton

DETAILS: The GDSC are hosting a monster movie marathon with five movies in eight hours. Bring your blankets, cushions and pillows and settle in for a cosy movie marathon. 10am - Bambi, 12.30pm - Toy Story, 3pm - Lion King, 4.30 pm - Shrek, 7pm - Jumanji.

JANUARY 22

Drama Games Workshop

WHEN: Tuesday 10am-12pm

WHERE: Malabugilmah LALC Building.

DETAILS: A free drama games workshop, with morning tea/ lunch provided. For more information call 0439 219 047.

Drama Games Workshop

WHEN: Tuesday 12-2pm

WHERE: Baryulgil Community Centre

DETAILS: A free drama games workshop, with morning tea/ lunch provided. For more information call 0439 219 047.

JANUARY 23

Primary Art Workshops

WHEN: Wednesday, 1.30-4.30pm.

WHERE: Yamba Art Space at 2/6 Uki St, Yamba

DETAILS: Acrylic painting on canvas ocean theme, Origama and mixed media paper mobiles, sand art creations 2D and 3D. Bookings essential, contact Kerrie Howland on 0488 070 069. $30pp.

School's Back Pool Party

WHEN: Wednesday 3-6pm

WHERE: Grafton Pool

DETAILS: Free entry for 12-21 years. Just turn up! For more information call 0439 219 047.

Family Fun Day

WHEN: Wednesday 12-4pm

WHERE: Yamba Shores Tavern, 64 The Mainbrace, Yamba

DETAILS: Bring the kids for our family fun day! Jumping castle, Face painting with Kate and free kids slushie when purchasing a kids meal.

Three-day singing and performance workshop

WHEN: Begins Wednesday 10am-3pm and ends Friday

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary St, Grafton

DETAILS: Three day workshop with workshop Show with student's on the last Day. The workshop includes confidence building, vocals, scales and singing in tune, breathing, and more. For more information call (02) 6640 3200. $90pp, bookings essential, tickets at trybooking.com

JANUARY 24

Flower Arranging with Flowers By Bonnie

WHEN: Thursday 10am-3.30pm

WHERE: GDSC, Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary Street, Grafton

DETAILS: Flowers by Bonnie is bringing her Kids Flower Arranging Workshop back. Numbers are limited for this workshop, $10pp plus booking fee. Sessions 10-11am, 11.30am-12.30pm, 1-2pm, 2.30-3.30pm. Tickets for this event are available online only at https://www.trybooking.com/441090

Secondary Art Workshops

WHEN: Thursday 2.30-5pm

WHERE: Yamba Art Space at 2/6 Uki St, Yamba

DETAILS: Drift wood and wire sculpture, wind chimes, wall hangings and 3D forms. Bookings essential, contact Kerrie Howland on 0488 070 069. $25pp.

Stand-up Paddle Boarding

WHEN: Thursday 10am-12pm

WHERE: Wooli River.

DETAILS: Free holiday workshop for young people aged 14 and up! **Bookings are essential, limited places** To book your place private message Clarence Valley Youth or call 0428 420 908. Learn about the equipment, water rescue on a stand up paddle board, rescue games, new paddle skills and techniques, then go for a guided paddle. Stand up paddle boards, life jackets and materials provided. All watersports requirements participants must have signed declaration for parent they can swim 50mtrs. Parental agreement must be signed, all medical clearance, bumps and bruises are all part of the kayak and SUP rescue experience.

JANUARY 25

Master Chef Cooking Workshop

WHEN: Friday 3.30-5pm

WHERE: The Our Healthy Clarence Pop up Hub, Treelands Drive Community Centre Yamba

DETAILS: Learn to cook something delicious. This session for ages 10-18 years. All materials and ingredients provided. Children under 10 years much be accompanied by an adult. For more information call 0439 219 047. Just turn up on the day.

Tye Dye Workshop

WHEN: Friday 2-5pm

WHERE: Camellia Cottage, South Grafton

DETAILS: Just turn up on the day for this free fun tye dye workshop. For more information call 0439 219 047.