SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: 45+ activities for kids to do
THE DREADED 'But I'm bored' won't be heard these school holidays, with this comprehensive list of school holiday activities.
For the creative minded there is dancing and singing workshops, or for the more great outdoorsy type there is surfing and Laser Skirmish but there isn't a child this list won't cater for.
If you are running a school holiday activity you want included in the list e-mail Ebony.Stansfield@dailyexaminer.com.au
JANUARY 1
Yamba Family Carnival
WHEN: Open every night from 6.30pm throughout school holidays.
WHERE: Ford Park, Yamba
DETAILS: A fun carnival with heaps of rides catered for the whole family.
Surf Giving Day
WHEN: Saturday 9am-6pm
WHERE: Turners Beach, Yamba
DETAILS: Surf Giving day is a day hosted by Surf Camp Down Under and Yamba YHA to help kids aged between 5 and 18 years old suffering from mental health and illnesses. They incorporate Surf Therapy and showing children and young adults the benefits that the ocean and surfing can have on individuals, physically mentally and spiritually. 32 spots available with 2 categories with children aged between 5-10 years old surfing from 9am to 11.30am and children aged between 11 -18 years old surfing after lunch from 1 - 2.30pm.
E-mail to book- shayne@surfcampdownunder.com or visit our website www.surfcampdownunder.com
JANUARY 2
SCHOOL'S OUT! - Xmas Pool Party!
WHEN: Wednesday 3-6pm
WHERE: Grafton Pool, Corner of Turf and Oliver St, Grafton
DETAILS: Come along to kick off the start to the School Holidays. Free BBQ and music. Free entry and slide for ages 12-21(limited numbers). This event is brought to you by The New School of Arts, Clarence Valley Council, Ray White Grafton and Jempire Events. This is a drug and alcohol free event.
JANUARY 3
Clay Circle (kids 7+)
WHEN: Thursday 9-11am
WHERE: Clay Circle Yamba
DETAILS: Foraged and found, playing with texture and botanics in clay with ceramicist Amanda Brightwell. For more information call Amanda on 0432 033 413. $30pp.
Sandwizard (free)
WHEN: Thursday 9.30am-1.30pm
WHERE: GDSC, Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary Street, Grafton
DETAILS: Let your child's creative side shine through with our interactive School Holiday Activity - Sandwizard.
JANUARY 5
Family Night Disco
WHEN: Saturday 6-8pm
WHERE: Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary Street, Grafton
DETAILS: Children will dance the night away with a summer PJ party, with the guys from John Logan Entertainment. There are loads of games and prizes to be won as well as the usual restaurant specials.
JANUARY 6
Yamba Bowlo Big Waterslide Day
WHEN: Sunday 12-5.30pm
WHERE: Bowlo Sports & Leisure Yamba
DETAILS: Come and enjoy the outdoor bar, cold drinks, burgers and Bbq. Aswell as an all ages waterslide and tiny tots slide. Two sessions 12-2.30pm and 3-5.30pm. Tickets early bird $10 and $15 on the day. Book online at northernriversjumpingcastles.com
JANUARY 7
Tye Dye Workshop
WHEN: Monday 2-5pm
WHERE: Iluka Library
DETAILS: Free activities for young people 10-18. A fun tye dye workshop. Just turn up on the day. For more information call 0439 219 047.
JANUARY 8
Tye Dye Workshop
WHEN: Tuesday 10am-12pm
WHERE: Baryulgil Community Hub
DETAILS: A fun tye dye workshop. Just turn up on the day. For more information call 0439 219 047.
Tye Dye Workshop
WHEN: Tuesday 12-2pm
WHERE: Malabugilmah LALC Building
DETAILS: A fun tye dye workshop. Just turn up on the day. For more information call 0439 219 047.
Make your own curious garden creature
WHEN: Tuesday 2-3pm
WHERE: Grafton Library, 126-144 Pound St, Grafton
DETAILS: Make your own curious garden creature with Paper Daisy Florist. All materials supplied and is suitable for ages six plus. Bookings essential by contacting Grafton Library on 6641 0100
JANUARY 9
Primary Art Workshops
WHEN: Wednesday, 1.30-4.30pm.
WHERE: Yamba Art Space at 2/6 Uki St, Yamba
DETAILS: Acrylic painting on canvas ocean theme, Origama and mixed media paper mobiles, sand art creations 2D and 3D. Bookings essential, contact Kerrie Howland on 0488 070 069. $30pp.
Chill, Chat and Milkshakes
WHEN:Wednesday 2-5pm
WHERE: Market Square Grafton
DETAILS: A fun afternoon to chill, chat and have milkshakes. Just turn up on the day! For more information call 0439 219 047.
Circus Workshop
WHEN: Wednesday 9-11am
WHERE: Brooms Head, Sports Oval
DETAILS: Learn some circus tricks. This workshop is aimed at young people, but we encourage the whole community to participate! No booking required for this workshop. Any children 10 and under will require adult supervision. For more information please message Clarence Valley Youth or call 0428 420 908.
Kids Disco with Dj Ecko
WHEN: Wednesday 6-8pm
WHERE: Yamba Shores Tavern, 64 The Mainbrace, Yamba
DETAILS: Get your dancing shoes on for the Free Kids Disco with DJ ECKO. There will be face painting with Kate and a free lollie bag on entry.
JANUARY 10
Clay Circle (kids 7+)
WHEN: Thursday 9-11am
WHERE: Clay Circle Yamba
DETAILS: Foraged and found, playing with texture and botanics in clay with ceramicist Amanda Brightwell. For more information call Amanda on 0432 033 413. $30pp.
Budding Alchemists (kids 7+)
WHEN: Thursday 1-3pm
WHERE: Clay Circle Yamba
DETAILS: Body scrubs and body oils with Cheryl from Solum Farm Botanics $25. For more information call Amanda on 0432 033 413.
Secondary Art Workshops
WHEN: Thursday 2.30-5pm
WHERE: Yamba Art Space at 2/6 Uki St, Yamba
DETAILS: Drift wood and wire sculpture, wind chimes, wall hangings and 3D forms. Bookings essential, contact Kerrie Howland on 0488 070 069. $25pp.
Holiday Print Workshop
WHEN: Thursday 10am-12noon
WHERE: Lawrence Community Hall
DETAILS: Design your own pencil case, t-shirt, bag or hat with youth worker, Abbey Mitchell. Free holiday workshop for young people aged 8 and up. Any children 10 and under must have adult supervision. Call 0428 420 908 for more information. Bookings essential - limited places. Register at events.humanitix.com.au/lawrence
Kids Bingo
WHEN: Thursday 10.30am-12.30pm
WHERE: Grafton District Services Club, Mary St, Grafton
DETAILS: Get the kids off the lounge and bring them along to test their concentration, improve listening skills and for fun. Free to play with prizes to win!
JANUARY 11
Pre-school Art Workshop
WHEN: Friday 10.30am- 12 Noon
WHERE: Yamba Art Space at 2/6 Uki St, Yamba
DETAILS: Creative play program. Create a cardboard treasure chest. Weave, tie and plait with fabric into hessian. Bookings essential, contact Kerrie Howland on 0488 070 069. $10pp.
Screen printing for kids (7+)
WHEN: Friday, 9-11am
WHERE: Clay Circle Yamba
DETAILS: Beginners screen printing with Chantal from Chookadoo Ink. $30pp. For more information call Amanda on 0432 033 413.
Primary Art Workshops
WHEN: Friday, 1.30-4.30pm.
WHERE: Yamba Art Space at 2/6 Uki St, Yamba
DETAILS: Acrylic painting on canvas ocean theme, Origama and mixed media paper mobiles, sand art creations 2D and 3D. Bookings essential, contact Kerrie Howland on 0488 070 069. $30pp.
Hip-hop Dance Workshop
WHEN: Friday 10am-12pm
WHERE: Maclean Civic Hall, River St, Maclean
DETAILS: Fun dance workshop, just turn up on the day, no bookings required. For more information call 0439 219 047.
Master Chef Cooking Workshop
WHEN: Friday 3.30-5pm
WHERE: The Our Healthy Clarence Pop up Hub, Treelands Drive Community Centre Yamba
DETAILS: Learn to cook something delicious. This session for ages 10-18 years. All materials and ingredients provided. Children under 10 years much be accompanied by an adult. For more information call 0439 219 047. Just turn up!
JANUARY 12
Pizza Cooking Class
WHEN: Saturday 9.45am-2.25pm
WHERE: Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary Street, Grafton
DETAILS: Get creative in the kitchen and make your own ham and cheese pizza. Session times 9.45am, 11am, 12.15am, 1.30pm. Tickets are $5 plus booking fee available online at https://www.trybooking.com/440979
Peppa Pig Kids Show
WHEN: Saturday 10.30am-12.30pm
WHERE: Maclean Services Club, 36-38 River Street, Maclean
DETAILS: Kids Peppa Pig Show for $6 entry, which includes chicken nuggets, chips, popper. There is a show and meet and greet with the characters. Tickets can be purchased on the day!
JANUARY 14
Stand-up Paddle Boarding
WHEN: Monday 11am-1pm
WHERE: Copmanhurst Boat Ramp
DETAILS: Free holiday workshop for young people aged 14 and up! **Bookings are essential, limited places** To book your place, please private message Clarence Valley Youth or call 0428 420 908 Learn about the equipment, water rescue on a stand up paddle board, rescue games, new paddle skills and techniques, then go for a guided paddle. Stand up paddle boards, life jackets and materials provided. All watersports requirements participants must have signed declaration for parent they can swim 50mtrs. Parental agreement must be signed, all medical clearance, bumps and bruises are all part of the kayak and SUP rescue experience. Life jackets supplied must be warn and appropriate clothing and footwear worn, or participant will not be able to join the group. If own equipment is supplied it is required to be scrutinised before use on the day, to meet safety standards.
Laser Skirmish
WHEN: 3.30-5.30pm
WHERE: Yamba Skate Park, Coldstream St
DETAILS: Free laser skirmish battle. Get your friends together this holidays and chase them around with lasers! This workshop is aimed at young people, but we encourage the whole community to participate! No booking required for this workshop. *Please note any children 10 and under will require adult supervision. For more information please message Clarence Valley Youth or call 0428 420 908.
JANUARY 15
Crystal Power Pendants
WHEN: Tuesday 12-2pm
WHERE: Baryulgil Community Hub
DETAILS: Free holiday workshop for young people aged 8 and up! *Please note any children 10 years and under must have adult supervision. Bookings essential - limited places please private message Clarence Valley Youth or call 0428 420 908. Make your own power pendant with youth worker, Abbey Mitchell.
JANUARY 16
Primary Art Workshops
WHEN: Wednesday, 1.30-4.30pm.
WHERE: Yamba Art Space at 2/6 Uki St, Yamba
DETAILS: Acrylic painting on canvas ocean theme, Origama and mixed media paper mobiles, sand art creations 2D and 3D. Bookings essential, contact Kerrie Howland on 0488 070 069. $30pp.
Holiday Print Workshop
WHEN: Wednesday 10.30am-12.30pm
WHERE: Iluka library, Duke St & Micalo St, Iluka
DETAILS: Free holiday workshop for young people aged 8 and up! *Please note any children 10 and under must have adult supervision. Bookings essential - limited places. Please message our page Clarence Valley Youth or call 0428 420 908 if you have any questions. Design your own pencil case, t-shirt, bag or hat with youth worker, Abbey Mitchell. Please register at the below link;
https://events.humanitix.com.au/iluka
Kids Movie Night
WHEN: Wednesday 5.30-8.30pm
WHERE: Yamba Shores Tavern, 64 The Mainbrace, Yamba
DETAILS: Bring the kids for a movie night here at Yamba Shores Tavern. Purchase a kids meal on the night and they get an ice cream for free!
JANUARY 17
Flower Crown Workshop with Flowers By Bonnie
WHEN: Thursday Sessions from 10am-3.30pm
WHERE: GDSC, Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary Street, Grafton
DETAILS: Flowers by Bonnie is bringing her Kids Flower Crown Making Workshop back and this one is for the bigger kids (10yrs and over). Sessions 10-11am, 11am-12pm, 1-2pm, 2.30-3.30pm. Numbers are limited for this creative workshop, for $10pp. Tickets for this event are available ONLINE ONLY at https://www.trybooking.com/440988
JANUARY 18
Pre-school Art Workshop
WHEN: Friday 10.30am- 12 Noon
WHERE: Yamba Art Space at 2/6 Uki St, Yamba
DETAILS: Creative play program. Create a cardboard treasure chest. Weave, tie and plait with fabric into hessian. Bookings essential, contact Kerrie Howland on 0488 070 069. $10pp.
Primary Art Workshops
WHEN: Friday 1.30-4.30pm.
WHERE: Yamba Art Space at 2/6 Uki St, Yamba
DETAILS: Acrylic painting on canvas ocean theme, Origama and mixed media paper mobiles, sand art creations 2D and 3D. Bookings essential, contact Kerrie Howland on 0488 070 069. $30pp.
Back to School print workshop
WHEN: Friday 10am-12pm
WHERE: Nungera Co-Operative Society, 58 River St, Maclean
DETAILS: Free holiday workshop for young people aged 8 and up! *Please note any children 10 and under must have adult supervision. Bookings essential limited places. Please message Facebook page Clarence Valley Youth or call 0428 420 908 for enquiries. Design your own pencil case, t-shirt, bag or hat with youth worker, Abbey Mitchell.
Master Chef Cooking Workshop
WHEN: Friday 3.30-5pm
WHERE: The Our Healthy Clarence Pop up Hub, Treelands Drive Community Centre Yamba
DETAILS: Learn to cook something delicious. This session for ages 10-18 years. All materials and ingredients provided. Children under 10 years much be accompanied by an adult. For more information call 0439 219 047. Just turn up on the day.
JANUARY 19
Kids Movie Marathon
WHEN: Saturday 10am-8.30pm
WHERE: GDSC, Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary Street, Grafton
DETAILS: The GDSC are hosting a monster movie marathon with five movies in eight hours. Bring your blankets, cushions and pillows and settle in for a cosy movie marathon. 10am - Bambi, 12.30pm - Toy Story, 3pm - Lion King, 4.30 pm - Shrek, 7pm - Jumanji.
JANUARY 22
Drama Games Workshop
WHEN: Tuesday 10am-12pm
WHERE: Malabugilmah LALC Building.
DETAILS: A free drama games workshop, with morning tea/ lunch provided. For more information call 0439 219 047.
Drama Games Workshop
WHEN: Tuesday 12-2pm
WHERE: Baryulgil Community Centre
DETAILS: A free drama games workshop, with morning tea/ lunch provided. For more information call 0439 219 047.
JANUARY 23
Primary Art Workshops
WHEN: Wednesday, 1.30-4.30pm.
WHERE: Yamba Art Space at 2/6 Uki St, Yamba
DETAILS: Acrylic painting on canvas ocean theme, Origama and mixed media paper mobiles, sand art creations 2D and 3D. Bookings essential, contact Kerrie Howland on 0488 070 069. $30pp.
School's Back Pool Party
WHEN: Wednesday 3-6pm
WHERE: Grafton Pool
DETAILS: Free entry for 12-21 years. Just turn up! For more information call 0439 219 047.
Family Fun Day
WHEN: Wednesday 12-4pm
WHERE: Yamba Shores Tavern, 64 The Mainbrace, Yamba
DETAILS: Bring the kids for our family fun day! Jumping castle, Face painting with Kate and free kids slushie when purchasing a kids meal.
Three-day singing and performance workshop
WHEN: Begins Wednesday 10am-3pm and ends Friday
WHERE: Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary St, Grafton
DETAILS: Three day workshop with workshop Show with student's on the last Day. The workshop includes confidence building, vocals, scales and singing in tune, breathing, and more. For more information call (02) 6640 3200. $90pp, bookings essential, tickets at trybooking.com
JANUARY 24
Flower Arranging with Flowers By Bonnie
WHEN: Thursday 10am-3.30pm
WHERE: GDSC, Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary Street, Grafton
DETAILS: Flowers by Bonnie is bringing her Kids Flower Arranging Workshop back. Numbers are limited for this workshop, $10pp plus booking fee. Sessions 10-11am, 11.30am-12.30pm, 1-2pm, 2.30-3.30pm. Tickets for this event are available online only at https://www.trybooking.com/441090
Secondary Art Workshops
WHEN: Thursday 2.30-5pm
WHERE: Yamba Art Space at 2/6 Uki St, Yamba
DETAILS: Drift wood and wire sculpture, wind chimes, wall hangings and 3D forms. Bookings essential, contact Kerrie Howland on 0488 070 069. $25pp.
Stand-up Paddle Boarding
WHEN: Thursday 10am-12pm
WHERE: Wooli River.
DETAILS: Free holiday workshop for young people aged 14 and up! **Bookings are essential, limited places** To book your place private message Clarence Valley Youth or call 0428 420 908. Learn about the equipment, water rescue on a stand up paddle board, rescue games, new paddle skills and techniques, then go for a guided paddle. Stand up paddle boards, life jackets and materials provided. All watersports requirements participants must have signed declaration for parent they can swim 50mtrs. Parental agreement must be signed, all medical clearance, bumps and bruises are all part of the kayak and SUP rescue experience.
JANUARY 25
Master Chef Cooking Workshop
WHEN: Friday 3.30-5pm
WHERE: The Our Healthy Clarence Pop up Hub, Treelands Drive Community Centre Yamba
DETAILS: Learn to cook something delicious. This session for ages 10-18 years. All materials and ingredients provided. Children under 10 years much be accompanied by an adult. For more information call 0439 219 047. Just turn up on the day.
Tye Dye Workshop
WHEN: Friday 2-5pm
WHERE: Camellia Cottage, South Grafton
DETAILS: Just turn up on the day for this free fun tye dye workshop. For more information call 0439 219 047.