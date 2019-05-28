Two dead, 16 hurt in stabbing attack

AT least 19 people have been stabbed in an attack near Tokyo with two confirmed dead.

Emergency services were called to the horrific scene just before 8am today to reports multiple people, waiting at a busy bus stop in Kawasaki City in the south of Tokyo, had been stabbed.

Paramedics are treating at least 13 wounded primary school children with adults making up the rest of the injured.

National broadcaster NHK reports three six-year-old girls have been rushed to hospital and all are believed to be seriously injured.

A bus at the scene belongs to Caritas Gakuen elementary school, a private school less than 2kms away that was at the stop ready to transport the waiting children.

Caritas School told NHK it had received "information" people injured in the mass stabbing were children from their school.

A man living near the park told the broadcaster he saw school bags scattered everywhere.

"There is a nearby elementary school bus stop and elementary school children are down and school bags are also scattered," the neighbour said, in a translated quote.

"A man was down on the bus stop of the city bus about 20m away from the elementary school bus stop with blood. Usually, it is a peaceful place and it is scary it happened."

Authorities say the knife-wielding man started attacking people at random as commuters lined up for a bus.

The suspect, a man in his 50s, was arrested at the scene.

He is also being treated on the road after stabbing himself in the shoulder and badly injuring himself.

Authorities have seized two knives.

National broadcaster NHK is reporting two children and an adult are unconscious after the suspected stabbing at Noborito First Park, near Noborito Station.

Emergency services said the three people are in cardiac arrest and a fourth person is in a serious condition.

"It seems a lot of the injured are elementary school children," an emergency staff member told the broadcaster.

Kawasaki Tama Hospital is less than a kilomtre down the road.

Emergency services were first called to the scene just before 8am local time to reports a number of children had been stabbed.

Japan has one of the lowest rates of violent crime in the developed world and mass attacks are extremely rare.

In 2018, a man was arrested in central Japan after stabbing one person to death and injuring two others aboard a bullet train, an attack that prompted new security measures on the famed rail service.

A mass stabbing was also carried out in the Kanagawa Prefecture in 2016.

Today's attack in Kawasaki is within that same area.

The incident at a disability home left 19 people dead and 26 others injured, and was carried out by a former employee of the care facility.

