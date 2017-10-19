School looks to remain positive after vandalism

ILUKA Public School principal Phil Bradmore is looking to turn a negative into a positive after the school was targeted by malicious vandals last weekend.

Windows were broken, artwork destroyed and a sports shed broken into during the vandalism spree, and Mr Bradmore said he was disappointed it happened.

"The community takes a lot of pride in our school and a lot of members of the Iluka community were quite upset," he said.

"While school is back to normal now, the students were very disappointed too that it had happened, but we took a lot of positives out of it, and used the attack as an opportunity to teach the students about respecting property and tried to make a few different lessons out of it."

DAMAGE: Vandals attempted to break windows during the attack. Contributed

Mr Bradmore said he discovered the vandalism when he visited the school on Sunday morning, to check whether there had been any storm damage or flooding after the heavy storms over the weekend.

"When I arrived I noticed a lot of external damage with aluminium benches, wooden tables and rubbish bins thrown about," he said.

"As I walked around further I saw the sport equipment shed had been broken into and there were balls and things thrown out. There were some broken windows as well, so I called the police."

Coffs/Clarence duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said police were investigating.

"It's pretty callous stuff that's gone on at the school, really disgusting behaviour," Insp Reid said.

"It's really hitting below the belt to hear about that, and it's disappointing for a small town like Iluka to have their school treated with such contempt."

Vandals have broken into the Iluka Public School's sport shed, causing plenty of damage along the way. Contributed

When news of the vandalism was posted on Facebook, Mr Bradmore said he was surprised by the reaction it received.

"We had a lot of former students who remember with fondness their school, and had a lot of elderly people too who commented on how that upset them," he said.

"One positive to come out of this negative is to see how heavily supported the school is by the community."

Police urge anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers.com.au or phone them on 1300333000.