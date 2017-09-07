24°
Sport

School netball challenge heats up courts

Action from the opens game.
Action from the opens game.

NETBALL: The dust has settled and the finals have been decided after a thrilling day of Daily Examiner Netball Challenge action at the Bacon Street netball courts.

While the loss of South Grafton High in Opens division had the competition down to three teams it did not diminish the skill put on show by players from McAuley Catholic College, Grafton High and Maclean High School.

 

McAuley and Grafton will meet in next week's final and after the last clash between the two sides was only separated by three goals, it sets up a sizzling second encounter next week.

A blistering performance from Maclean High in the Year 9/10 division has set up a final meeting between them and arch-rivals Grafton High while the school will also be represented in the Year 7/8 final against South High.

For Grafton Netball Association president Cathy Walls the action on court was "good to watch" as all students threw their all at the opposition.

Challenge finals will take place next Wednesday from 4.30pm at the courts.

