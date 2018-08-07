Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Crown says sexual abuse was disclosed to a school nurse.
The Crown says sexual abuse was disclosed to a school nurse. File
Crime

School nurse visit unravels years of abuse allegations

John Weekes
by
7th Aug 2018 5:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COMPLAINT to a school nurse uncovered allegations of horrific sexual abuse against Ipswich children.

A former Gladstone man pleaded not guilty on Monday to 19 sexual abuse charges including rape.

By the time one of the man's relatives was 14, she'd been sexually abused for about half her life, prosecutor Mel Wilson said.

"It happened so often and that's why she can't remember every specific incident," Ms Wilson told Brisbane District Court.

To protect the identity of the alleged victims, the man cannot be named.

The man moved with his partner from Gladstone to Ipswich, "where the abuse started", the prosecutor claimed.

Another child was aged 10 to 13 at the time of the alleged abuse, and another was about five, Ms Wilson said.

Ms Wilson said the allegations emerged after a child made a complaint in 2016 to a school nurse.

Prosecutors said the man abused the children at different houses.

And the Crown said one alleged rape happened at a motel in the Redcliffe area.

One girl was allegedly abused "every second day or so", Ms Wilson said.

"He would make her do stuff all the time."

Jurors were told the Crown expected to close its case this week.

Ms Wilson said jurors would hear from a family friend who heard the children disclose abuse allegations.

The trial continues. -NewsRegional

brisbane court children child sex abuse allegations editors picks gladstonecourt gladstone crime ipswich court ipswich crime school nurse
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Should vehicles be banned on Brooms Head beach?

    premium_icon Should vehicles be banned on Brooms Head beach?

    Travel CONCERNS have been raised over the number of vehicles currently driving up and down Brooms Head beach, with residents fearing someone could get hurt

    Cafe's work link to writer creates our Dead Poets Society

    premium_icon Cafe's work link to writer creates our Dead Poets Society

    News A Grafton cafe has a surprise link to a long-dead Aussie poet.

    Fast finishing Bears steal second spot on ladder

    premium_icon Fast finishing Bears steal second spot on ladder

    Hockey HUGH Cameron leads understrength Bears to big win.

    Rare, potentially fatal disease reported on North Coast

    premium_icon Rare, potentially fatal disease reported on North Coast

    Health The contagious disease has almost disappeared in Australia

    Local Partners