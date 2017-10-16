School rugby star takes national titles glory

ON TOP: South Grafton Public School student Isaac Barker has just returned from winning the National PSSA Rugby Championships in Darwin.

RUGBY UNION: South Grafton 12-year-old Isaac Barker is a natural-born leader.

And there is no place the South Grafton Public School captain shows it better than on the rugby field.

Barker, a lightning quick Number 8, recently returned from the National PSSA Rugby Championships after helping NSW PSSA become national champions.

The sky blues finished the two-day tournament in Darwin undefeated, and a delighted Barker enjoyed every second of it.

"It was great, to win the championship it was just really fun,” he said. "I have never been before. So I was a bit nervous going in because I knew no one in the team, but now they're all really good friends.”

Barker earned his way into the side after playing for North Coast in the NSW PSSA state titles and, despite not knowing most of his teammates, he quickly adjusted to the side.

"If you don't adjust quickly enough to that team style and structure, you won't get to play your position or get on the field much,” he said.

"We played three games over the two days. It was tough, you felt it after each game. We had to do recovery pools after each game just to loosen the muscles.”

The Redmen Rugby product began rugby as a rangy fullback but has found his feet quickly in the forward pack getting more football.

"I play Number 8. It is a tough spot but once you get into it you realise it isn't that hard,” he said.

"I like to get to run a lot and get the ball a lot. It's one of the most important positions on the field.

"I prefer the forwards because I get to get involved in every play. I get to clean out a lot more.”

But it isn't just on the rugby field where Barker has shown his versatility - with the South Primary student also representing North Coast in rugby league, Aussie rules and athletics.

While playing each week for the Redmen, Barker also pulls on the boots for the South Grafton Rebels and trains with the Grafton Tigers juniors. A pretty hectic workload.

"I really enjoy all three sports but I think rugby is my favourite,” he said. "Some weeks I think, 'not another week of training', but I do it because I love it.”

It is a tough workload also for his parents Jason and Kathryn as they cater to the sporting ability of other sons Caleb and Matt.

"My parents are just really helpful getting me around everywhere and pushing me,” Barker said. They are great and my school has been awesome helping me financially to get to Darwin.”

Along with the support from South Grafton Primary School, Barker was also helped by Nationals MP Kevin Hogan's Local Sporting Champions grant.