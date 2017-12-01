School spellbound by trial program

WRITE WAY: Tahlia Lenehan and Fred Wallis in the K/1 St Andrew's Christian School class show off how many words they can write down.

HOW well can you spell? The children at St Andrew's Christian School are kicking goals when it comes to literacy and numeracy with the help of a trial NSW State Government program.

Deputy principal and head of primary Barbara McLachlan said the Literacy and Numeracy Action Program, which they've been apart of for five years, has changed the way they teach and what they teach.

"Every single small step is taught, so there is less chance for children to miss some of the things,” she said. "As part of the program we assess all of our children three times a year for literacy and numeracy.”

Mrs McLennan said while the children were excelling, and it was impacting results, the most important thing was it was changing children's lives.

"We had a young boy who came before NAPLAN last year, and we took him in to sit for numeracy and he became irrational...but now, he's in Year 6 and he's up saying 'Mrs Mac, can I show everyone how to do this',” she said.

The results have come through in the NAPLAN results, with the school's average well above the state in grammar, spelling and numeracy. The school's grammar growth average for Year Nine is 78.8 per cent, while the state average is 34.8 per cent.