A Toyota four-wheel-drive and a Toyota hatchback were involved in a crash at Meridan Plains. Stuart Cumming

EMERGENCY services have been called to a two car crash in Meridan Plains.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Parlklands Boulevard and Springs Drive at Meridan Plains about 8.30am.

A Toyota four-wheel-drive and a Toyota hatchback were involved.

A number of school children were in the vehicles that crashed. Stuart Cumming

Everyone is out of the vehicles.

Two high school students are being comforted by adults on the footpath nearby.

The crash has not blocked Parklands Boulevard but traffic is slow past the scene.