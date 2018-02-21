School suspensions: North Coast report card

THE Department of Education's suspension and expulsion report revealed that the North Coast is the fourth highest rank of school expulsions in NSW for 2016.

The data released by NSW Department of Education reveals 24 students were expelled for misbehaviour and 11 for unsatisfactory participation.

The North Coast also had 3,112 students on short suspensions on more than one occasion and a total of 1,897 students that have been on a short suspension.

In comparison to the largest amount of short suspensions in South Western Sydney with a total of 7,013 and the least in the Far West of 518.

Short suspensions are up to four school days, with the average length of suspension across NSW was three days.

The North Coast also had a total of 1,278 long suspensions on more than one occasion, with a total of 873 students having experienced a long suspension.

NSW schools had a combined 48,272 short suspensions in 2016, in which 20,314 were for continued disobedience and 27,958 were for aggressive behaviour.

Year 7 to 10 were the largest amount of short suspensions amounting 19,625. And Years 7 to 10 also amounted to 8,239 long suspensions.

In 2015 and 2014, Years 7 to 10 also the largest number of short and long suspensions.