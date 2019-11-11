Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nathan Neil Ramm is charged with one count each of possession and distribution of child exploitation material.
Nathan Neil Ramm is charged with one count each of possession and distribution of child exploitation material.
Crime

School teacher in court on child exploitation charges

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
11th Nov 2019 1:23 PM | Updated: 8:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON school teacher facing charges for possession of child exploitation material has had the matters adjourned until January.

Nathan Neil Ramm, 38, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday where his solicitor requested a brief of evidence.

Ramm was arrested and charged after detectives from the Rockhampton Child Protection and Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at his Allenstown residence on November 2.

During the search, police allegedly found video files of child exploitation material and Ramm was charged with one count each of possession and distribution of such material.

On Monday during Ramm's brief court appearance, his bail was enlarged and his matters were adjourned for mention on January 15.

In a letter to parents and members of The Cathedral College community dated November 5, college principal Rob Alexander said: "It is with deep regret that I write to advise you that a member of The Cathedral College staff is facing criminal charges.

"I have been further advised by the police that the alleged offending by the staff member does not involve allegations of offending behaviour against any student from The Cathedral College."

Mr Alexander said after police informed the college of the charges, the staff member was suspended from all duties and had been directed to have no contact of any kind with members of The Cathedral College community.

"I have consulted closely with Leesa Jeffcoat, the director of Catholic Education, and have spoken with college staff this afternoon and have put in place additional measures to prepare for any pastoral issues that could arise at the Cllege as a result of this matter," Mr Alexander said.

"Please be assured that the welfare and safety of your sons and daughters is, as always, our highest priority and we have additional counselling and support available for staff and students.

"We have also put in place arrangements to ensure that student learning and assessment is not compromised in any way as we approach the end of the school year.

"I would like to take this opportunity to reassure you that The Cathedral College has stringent protocols in place for the protection of our young people."

child exploitation material nathan neil ramm rockhampton magistrates court the cathedral college
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sharon's lover takes stand again as evidence questioned

        premium_icon Sharon's lover takes stand again as evidence questioned

        Crime Inconsistency found in Billy Mills evidence to court, detectives detail investigation into Sharon Edwards' disappearance four years ago

        Nymboida Canoe Centre stands as hub for devastated community

        premium_icon Nymboida Canoe Centre stands as hub for devastated community

        News Clarence Valley Council GM visits Nymboida to meet with community

        CHECK LIST: What you need to consider if defending your home

        CHECK LIST: What you need to consider if defending your home

        News These are the questions you should ask yourself first

        HOT, DRY AND GUSTY: Dangerous weather in store tomorrow

        HOT, DRY AND GUSTY: Dangerous weather in store tomorrow

        Weather BOM forecast very dangerous fire conditions for Tuesday