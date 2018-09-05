‘Chaotic’ scene after car T-bones school van

Paramedics are working at the scene of crash in Sydney's south. Picture: 9 News

BREAKING

A SCHOOL mini bus has been T-boned by a car in the south of Sydney, pinning the car driver inside and leaving a number of children with head injuries.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman told news.com.au the crash occurred on the corner of Boundary and Forest Rd in Peakhurst around 8.30am.

The spokeswoman said three children had already been treated for minor head injuries, cuts and abrasions and paramedics and NSW firefighters were working to free the driver of the car.

The scene is still pretty chaotic at the moment as paramedics work their way through the scene and are working to triage everyone, the spokeswoman said.

NSW Ambulance confirmed no one was in a serious condition but a child had been transported to St George Hospital in Kogarah.

The driver of the car, an adult female, was pinned inside by confinement but NSW Police confirmed she has since been released.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman confirmed four crews had attended the scene and freed two victims from their vehicles.

The FRNSW spokeswoman said rescue crews from Riverwood, Hurstville and Lakemba had attended.

Traffic diversions remain in place and two of four westbound lanes remain closed on Forest Rd.

Seven ambulance crews are at the scene and four people have been taken to hospital.

More to come.