School zone light mystery

HAVE you ever noticed something different about the flashing lights outside schools across the Clarence Valley, warning motorists when a reduced 40kmh speed is in effect?

While all speed and traffic signs appear on the left hand side of the road, a number of the flashing lights are positioned on the right hand side of the road when approaching a school.

The Daily Examiner has received a number of complaints about the positioning of the lights on the right hand side, pointing out that flashing signs on the right hand side can be easy to miss.

However, according to Roads and Maritime Services, there is a good reason some of the signs appear to be in the wrong spot.

"School zone flashing lights can be installed on either side of the road,” an RMS spokesperson said.

"The placement of the solar device depends on visibility and where there is reliable access to the sun.”

The spokesperson said RMS had received input from the community regarding a set of flashing lights on the southern end of St Mary's Primary School, where the flashing lights are on the right hand side of the road.

"Roads and Maritime Services is working closely with Clarence Valley Council and NSW Police to improve the school zone outside St Mary's Primary after community feedback,” the spokesperson said.

"Proposed improvements include relocating the northbound flashing lights on Turf Street from the right to the left-hand side of the road.

"The community will be kept informed about any changes to the school zone in the coming months.”